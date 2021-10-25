Antim The Final Truth trailer: Salman Khan’s cop goes up against Aayush Sharma’s ‘Bhai’

The trailer of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma actioner Antim: The Final Truth is out. The movie seems like yet another generic Bollywood action drama full of over-the-top dialogues. What is perhaps refreshing to see is Salman in a Sardar get-up and his brother-in-law, actor Aayush play the baddie.

The film promises loud melodramatic sequences featuring the two actors, and the longish trailer doesn’t help either as it leaves nothing to the imagination. We see Khan take down Sharma, first verbally, and then finally physically in a big fight sequence towards the end of the clip.

As has been seen in Salman Khan’s last few releases, in Antim’s trailer too, the Bhai of Bollywood blows his own trumpet as he goes on to make statements about being “Hindustan ka Bhai”.

Helmed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth has been bankrolled by Salma Khan. It has been presented by Salman Khan Films.

Antim will hit theatres on November 26 this year.