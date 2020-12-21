Antim The Final Truth teaser: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma lock horns

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in Antim. (Photo: Salman Khan Films)

The first teaser of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth is out. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is a ‘two-hero’ film that will see relatives Salman and Aayush locking horns.

Going by the teaser, Aayush has undergone a massive physical transformation for his role in Antim. According to reports, Salman plays a Sikh policeman in the film.

Aayush Sharma took to Instagram to share the teaser and wrote, “Mehnat khoon paseena maangati hai par badle mein bahut kuch de jaati Hai..Antim ke safar ki shubh shuruaat (Sometimes life demands sacrifices. This takes a lot out of you, but you do get to see the results in the end. Antim begins).”

Antim has been bankrolled by Salman Khan Films.

The film will release in 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd