Antim The Final Truth screening: Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Genelia D’Souza among others in attendance

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana starrer Antim: The Final Truth is all set to hit the screens today. While fans are yet to see the movie, a few members of the film fraternity got to watch it a day earlier. A special screening of Antim was hosted last night in Mumbai by Salman and Aayush.

The screening saw Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Ahan Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Gautam Gulati, Ekta Kapoor and Genelia D’Souza among others in attendance. Aayush’s wife Arpita Khan Sharma and Salman’s rumuored girlfriend Iulia Vantur were also present at the Antim screening.

Salman Khan at Antim: The Final Truth screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan at Antim: The Final Truth screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aayush Sharma posed with wife Arpita Khan Sharma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aayush Sharma posed with wife Arpita Khan Sharma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Antim star Mahima Makwana. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Antim star Mahima Makwana. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aayush’s parents were also present at the event last night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aayush’s parents were also present at the event last night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Iulia Vantur at the Antim screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Iulia Vantur at the Antim screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani came to see Antim. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani came to see Antim. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan’s Radhe star Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Varinder Chaw Salman Khan’s Radhe star Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Varinder Chaw

Genelia D’Souza all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Genelia D’Souza all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Our photographer clicked Bobby Deol. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our photographer clicked Bobby Deol. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sangeeta Bijlani at the Antim screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sangeeta Bijlani at the Antim screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ekta Kapoor posed for shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ekta Kapoor posed for shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dabangg 3 star Saiee Manjrekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dabangg 3 star Saiee Manjrekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty posed at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suniel Shetty posed at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Antim: The Final Truth will see Salman Khan sharing screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for the first time. While Salman plays a righteous cop, Aayush will be seen as a hardened gangster in the film.

Talking about the box office prospects of Antim, trade analyst Girish Johar told Indianexpress.com, “Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Antim is toplining Aayush Sharma with Salman Khan. It’s a hardcore commercial film, and it is a very different look for Aayush, compared to his first film. This is a new avatar. I am expecting around Rs 5 crore to start with, and then it can build up.”