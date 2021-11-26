scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
Antim The Final Truth screening: Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Genelia D’Souza among others in attendance

Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ahan Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Gautam Gulati, Ekta Kapoor and Genelia D'Souza among others came to see Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: November 26, 2021 9:38:29 am
Antim The Final Truth screening, salman, aayush, Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Genelia D'SouzaAntim The Final Truth screening took place in Mumbai last night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana starrer Antim: The Final Truth is all set to hit the screens today. While fans are yet to see the movie, a few members of the film fraternity got to watch it a day earlier. A special screening of Antim was hosted last night in Mumbai by Salman and Aayush.

The screening saw Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Ahan Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Gautam Gulati, Ekta Kapoor and Genelia D’Souza among others in attendance. Aayush’s wife Arpita Khan Sharma and Salman’s rumuored girlfriend Iulia Vantur were also present at the Antim screening.

salman Salman Khan at Antim: The Final Truth screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) arpita, ayusha Aayush Sharma posed with wife Arpita Khan Sharma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mahima Makwana Antim star Mahima Makwana. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aayush Aayush’s parents were also present at the event last night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) salmam sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) liulia Iulia Vantur at the Antim screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani Disha Patani came to see Antim. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gautam Gulati Salman Khan’s Radhe star Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Varinder Chaw Genelia D'Souza Genelia D’Souza all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bobby Deol Our photographer clicked Bobby Deol. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sangeeta Bijlani Sangeeta Bijlani at the Antim screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ekta Kapoor Ekta Kapoor posed for shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saiee Manjrekar Dabangg 3 star Saiee Manjrekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ahan Shetty Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) suniel shetty Suniel Shetty posed at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Antim: The Final Truth will see Salman Khan sharing screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for the first time. While Salman plays a righteous cop, Aayush will be seen as a hardened gangster in the film.

Talking about the box office prospects of Antim, trade analyst Girish Johar told Indianexpress.com, “Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Antim is toplining Aayush Sharma with Salman Khan. It’s a hardcore commercial film, and it is a very different look for Aayush, compared to his first film. This is a new avatar. I am expecting around Rs 5 crore to start with, and then it can build up.”

