Antim song Koi Toh Aayega: Salman Khan shines in this action packed dance number

Koi Toh Aayega, the new song from Salman Khan and Aaysh Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth is out and it is filled with high octane action sequences and gun shootings. The song’s music is composed by KGF fame Ravi Basrur.

Salman took to his social media platforms to launch the upcoming Mahesh Manjrekar directorial. He wrote, “The spirit of #Antim …#KoiTohAayega out now.”

Koi Toh Aayega features Salman along with his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma who is headlining the crime thriller. This is his second outing after making a debut in Loveratri with Warina Hussain in 2018.

Antim: The Final Truth marks Salman and Aayush’s first film together. Salman plays a righteous police officer and Aayush plays a gangster named Rahulya. The film is all set to release in theatres on November 26.

Salman was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which debuted on the ZeePlex pay-per-view service. After Antim, he will be seen in the third installment of the Tiger franchise, for which he has commenced shooting with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.