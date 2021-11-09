Antim song Hone Laga: Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana share a sizzling chemistry, watch 

A new song from Antim: The Final Truth is out. Titled “Hone Laga”, the romantic number has been picturised on the lead characters Rahul and Manda, played by actors Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana respectively. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the song has been composed by Ravi Basrur and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

The over two-minute long video of the Antim song showcases the scintillating chemistry between Aayush and debutante Mahima. Until now, the posters and trailer of Antim had only given a glimpse into the violent streak of Ayush’s character Rahul. With “Hone Laga”, the audience gets to see a different side of the character.

Antim also stars actor Salman Khan as an upright police officer. Sharing the song on Instagram, he wrote, “Enjoy #HoneLaga”. Aayush also shared the song on social media and captioned it, “Rahuliya pyaar mein Manda ka #HoneLaga! Witness the love anthem of the season with this romantic ballad 💕”.

Actor Mahima Makwana, who started his acting career as a child actor with TV show Mohe Rang De, is making her Bollywood debut with Antim. She has also featured in TV series like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, and Shubharambh among others.

Helmed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth has been bankrolled by Salma Khan. It has been presented by Salman Khan Films. The film will hit theatres on November 26.