Antim: Salman Khan introduces Rajveer Singh, promises deadly combat with Aayush Sharma. Watch

Salman Khan on Saturday unveiled the motion poster from his upcoming film Antim on his social media platforms. The film also features Salman’s brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. Salman appears menacing and determined in the poster, as his ominous narration plays in the background.

In the motion poster, Salman dons a turban and flexes his muscles.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Salman wrote, “Enjoy #Antim releasing on 26th Nov in theatres near you… #SalmanAsRajveer.” Bhai fans are eagerly waiting for the film and flooded the comment section with hearts and appreciative emoticons.

On Friday, Salman also shared the film’s motion poster featuring a beefed-up Aayush Sharma who plays the antagonist in the film. Introducing Aayush’s character from the film, Salman wrote, “Antim mein jab Rahul bana Rahulia theatres bhi khul gaye…#AayushAsRahulia.” Aayush Sharma had made his Bollywood debut with the film Loveyatri in 2018.

Salman had earlier shared a teaser from the film which depicted the daunting rivalry of the dreaded gangster played by Aayush Sharma and the fierce cop Salman Khan. The teaser shows the two locking horns in a face-off.

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is scheduled to release on November 26. Starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, Antim: The Final Truth is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. This will be the first time where Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma share screen space.