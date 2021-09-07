Antim poster: Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma are fiery nemesis

Salman Khan on Tuesday shared a poster of his upcoming actioner Antim, co-starring brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. The poster features the two actors, seething in anger, as they are facing each other. Both Salman and Ayush look beefed up in the first Antim poster.

While sharing the poster on Twitter, Salman wrot e alongside, “बुराई के अंत की शुरुआत. गणपति बप्पा मोरया (Beginning of the end of evil) #Antim.” The new look also confirmed previous reports that Salman Khan plays a Sikh cop in Antim. Last year, the team had unveiled the film’s first look teaser that showed Salman and Ayush locking horns.

Antim has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman. Antim is the first time Ayush has shared screen space with the actor. This is Ayush Sharma’s second film after 2019 debut Loveyatri, which was also bankrolled by Salman.

Antim is expected to release later this year. It’s however not certain yet if the film will release theatrically or digitally. Ayush is married to Salman’s sister Arpita.

Salman Khan is currently filming Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in Russia. The YRF film is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The yet-untitled project also stars Emraan Hashmi, as the primary antagonist.