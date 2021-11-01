Antim new song: Aayush Sharma celebrates ‘Bhai ka birthday’

Salman Khan’s film Antim: The Final Truth will hit theatres on November 26. After releasing the first song, a Ganpati number featuring Varun Dhawan, makers have now launched the new song “Bhai ka birthday”. Given the title, one would feel it’s a song on Salman, however, that’s not the case, as it has Aayush Sharma in the forefront.

Crooned by Sajid Khan, “Bhai ka birthday” sees Aayush’s Rahuliya celebrating a politician’s birthday, presumably his boss in the film. As he gets them to cut a cake with a sword, we also witness Salman’s Rajveer Singh taking charge as the security of the party. And while the goons celebrate their bhai ka birthday, Salman and his cop troupe also enjoy a little jig, showing off their bhangra moves.

The song has been choreographed by Mudassar Khan and also features Nikitin Dheer, who plays a pivotal role in Antim. The music has been given by Hitesh Modak, and penned by Nitin Raikwar. The song has a typical Marathi vibe and will even remind you of “Zingaat”.

Antim has Salman Khan playing a Sikh cop for the first time. His inspector Rajveer Singh is pitted against Aayush Sharma, who plays a baddie. The trailer, which recently released, hinted that the film is loaded with high-octane action sequences and muscle-flexing from both the actors.

Talking about sharing the screen space with Salman, Ayush, at the trailer launch of the film told indianexpress.com, “Even if he was not related to me, for any actor to be in a project which has Salman bhai is a great opportunity. I feel lucky that I am even on the poster. So it’s a huge advantage. As an actor, there’s certain things you learn while you are training, and a lot of things while on set. Most of his films have been so popular, hence it’s a dream come true that so many people will watch my film.”

Antim has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The filmmaker had revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer during its filming, and after undergoing surgery, he is now cancer-free.