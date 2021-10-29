scorecardresearch
Friday, October 29, 2021
Antim BTS video: Aayush Sharma reveals the advice Salman Khan gave him on first day of shoot, watch

Antim: The Final Truth has Aayush Sharma sharing screen space with brother-in-law Salman Khan for the first time. Here's the advice Salman gave him before shooting.

October 29, 2021 7:08:11 pm
salman khan aayush sharma antim bts videoAntim: The Final Truth is scheduled to release in theatres on November 26.

Actor Aayush Sharma says it was a dream come true to share screen space with his real-life brother-in-law Salman Khan in the upcoming actioner, Antim: The Final Truth. In a new behind-the-scenes video released by the makers on Friday, Aayush also reveals the advice Salman gave him when the two faced each other in the same frame for the first time.

“As an actor, I feel it is very difficult to justify being pitted against Salman Khan. Though we are related to each other, when you go on set with him, that’s when you realise the magnitude of stardom he has,” Aayush said in the BTS video, adding that Salman advised him to go as his character Rahulia, and not as himself.

Also read |Aayush Sharma on Antim: 'Huge advantage to be in a film with Salman bhai'

 

Antim has Salman Khan playing a Sikh cop for the first time. His Inspector Rajveer Singh is pitted against Aayush Sharma who plays a baddie. The trailer, which recently released, hinted that the film is loaded with high-octane action sequences and muscle flexing from both the actors.

Also read |Mahesh Manjrekar on cancer battle during Antim shoot: Lucky that chemotherapy didn't affect me

Antim has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The filmmaker had revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer during its filming, and after undergoing surgery, he is now cancer-free.

Antim: The Final Truth has been bankrolled by Salma Khan. It has been presented by Salman Khan Films and will release in theatres on November 26.

