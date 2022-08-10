scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Anshuman Jha, Sierra Winters to tie the knot in October

Anshuman Jha said the pair will exchange vows in twin ceremonies, one in the US in October, followed by traditional Hindu nuptials in March 2023.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 10, 2022 2:14:23 pm
Sierra Winters and Anshuman JhaSierra Winters and Anshuman Jha got engaged in 2020. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Anshuman Jha on Wednesday said he is set to get married to his partner Sierra Winters in October in the US. Jha, best known for featuring in Dibakar Banerjee’s acclaimed film Love Sex Aur Dhoka, shared the news in a media statement.

The actor said the pair will exchange vows in twin ceremonies, one in the US in October, followed by traditional Hindu nuptials in March 2023. “I feel like she is my mom’s blessing to me. We are excited to have our first ceremony in America, followed by the Indian leg. Sierra always wanted to have an Indian ceremony & Ma would have wanted that too. It will be a private affair at both the places because that’s what we both believe in,” Jha said in the statement.

The couple got engaged in 2020.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha)

On the work front, Jha will begin shooting for Harish Vyas’ film Hari-Om in September. The upcoming movie marks their third collaboration following Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

He is also looking forward to the release of the action film Lakadbaggha and his directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, starring Arjun Mathur, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rasika Dugal.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 02:14:23 pm

