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Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception: Rekha, Bobby Deol attend, Himesh Reshammiya performs
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's 90s themed wedding reception had a special performance by Himesh Reshammiya as guests such as Rekha and Bobby Deol celebrated with Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and other family members.
After tying the knot on July 6 in Mumbai, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar wrapped up their wedding celebrations with a grand reception on Tuesday. The star-studded event was attended by their family members and close friends, along with several celebrities from the film industry, including Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Atlee and Shabana Azmi, among others, who came together to celebrate the newlyweds’ special day. The evening was made even more special with Himesh Reshammiya’s live performance, which had guests soaking in the celebration mood as they came together to celebrate the newlyweds’ new chapter.
To mark the end of the celebration, Arjun Kapoor played the perfect elder brother at sister Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. The actor stepped out to greet the paparazzi, warmly thanked the media for covering the celebrations and, with a smile asked them to eat before they left.
Looking dapper in a traditional ensemble, the happy “dulhan ka bhai” greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and happily posed for pictures during the celebrations.
The reception took place in Mumbai amid heavy rains, and in a sweet gesture, Arjun Kapoor requested the photographers to wrap up and head home safely. Before they left, however, he urged them to have dinner and thanked the media for showering love on his sister and covering the wedding celebrations so warmly. His thoughtful gesture has since won hearts online.
Arjun appeared visibly emotional and delighted as his sister celebrated her special day with close friends and family.
See videos of Arjun Kapoor here:
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All the Kapoor family members, including father Boney Kapoor and sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were seen with guests. The reception was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Bobby Deol, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza, among others.
Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya delivered a special live performance at the reception. Some inside videos from the night have made their way to the social media. Himesh Reshammiya delivered a special live performance at the reception, enthralling guests with his chartbusters “Aashiq Banaya Aapne” and “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa”.
The musician entertained guests, turning the evening into a memorable musical affair and giving the newlyweds and their guests another reason to celebrate.
Some inside photos from Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception
The wedding reception also had a delightful dose of ’90s nostalgia. An inside photo from the celebrations showcased retro cassette tapes, old-school candies, and vintage memorabilia neatly arranged on a table. The quirky setup, complete with cassettes like Pop of the Pops, added a fun and nostalgic touch to the evening.
In an inside photo, Anshula’s husband Rohan Thakkar was seen dressed in a quirky T-shirt that read, “Boyfriend + Fiancé = Husband, EST. 2026.”
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar were also seen on the dance floor at their wedding reception.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar, who started dating in 2022, got engaged on October 2, 2025. They tied the knot on Monday.
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