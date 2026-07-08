Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception: Rekha, Bobby Deol attend, Himesh Reshammiya performs

After tying the knot on July 6 in Mumbai, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar wrapped up their wedding celebrations with a grand reception on Tuesday. The star-studded event was attended by their family members and close friends, along with several celebrities from the film industry, including Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Atlee and Shabana Azmi, among others, who came together to celebrate the newlyweds’ special day. The evening was made even more special with Himesh Reshammiya’s live performance, which had guests soaking in the celebration mood as they came together to celebrate the newlyweds’ new chapter.

To mark the end of the celebration, Arjun Kapoor played the perfect elder brother at sister Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. The actor stepped out to greet the paparazzi, warmly thanked the media for covering the celebrations and, with a smile asked them to eat before they left.