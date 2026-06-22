Anshula Kapoor’s wedding festivities kick off with Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun Kapoor by her side

On Sunday, the Kapoor family came together to celebrate the beginning of Anshula Kapoor’s wedding festivities with fiancé Rohan Thakkar. Anshula and Rohan’s wedding festivities commenced on a spiritual note with a traditional Mata Ki Chowki attended by close family and friends. The ceremony saw members of the Kapoor family, including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, and more family members coming together to seek blessings ahead of Anshula’s wedding to Rohan Thakkar.

Dressed in festive ethnic attire, the family participated in devotional prayers and bhajans, and were also seen dancing together.

The pictures were shared by Shanaya, featuring her father, actor Sanjay Kapoor, her mother Maheep, and her younger brother Jahaan. Anshula’s siblings, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also seen all by her side at this pre-wedding celebration.

Inside Anshula Kapoor’s pre-wedding event

For the pre-wedding celebrations, Anshula Kapoor looked radiant in a heavily embroidered beige-and-gold lehenga, which she paired with a vibrant Phulkari dupatta that added a pop of colour to her festive ensemble.

Joining her at the ceremony were sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, both dressed in elegant traditional outfits. Janhvi turned heads in a pink silk saree teamed with an intricately embroidered red blouse, accessorised with traditional gold jewellery and glamorous makeup. Khushi, meanwhile, opted for a blush-pink short kurti paired with a matching gharara set.

See the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

Who is Anshula Kapoor?

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. She is the younger sister of actor Arjun Kapoor.

She is also the half-sister of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who are Boney Kapoor’s daughters with his late wife, Sridevi. Over the years, the Kapoor siblings have developed a close bond and are often seen supporting each other during family celebrations and special occasions. Known for her candid social media presence and advocacy for body positivity and mental well-being, Anshula has earned admiration for carving out her own path despite being part of Boney and Anil Kapoor’s Khandaan.

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On the work front, Anshula Kapoor was last seen on Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors.