Anshula Kapoor Wedding Live Updates: Anshula all set to tie the knot with Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor Wedding Live Updates: After mehendi, chooda, and kalire ceremonies, Anshula Kapoor is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend and fiancé Rohan Thakkar.

Anshula Kapoor Wedding Live Updates: Anshula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister, is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend and fiancé Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026. The intimate ceremony will take place in Mumbai.

Anshula Kapoor’s wedding festivities officially begun on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted at her Mumbai residence. The ceremony was attended by several members of the Kapoor family, including Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, all dressed in festive traditional attire.

Story continues below this ad The family also got together to celebrate mehendi, chooda, and kalire ceremonies. Not to miss the celebrations were planned and hosted by Anshula Kapoor’s stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Also read | Anshula Kapoor cries as she hugs brother Arjun Kapoor at pre-wedding ceremony, see photos Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anshula expressed heartfelt gratitude to her sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, for planning a memorable mehendi celebration. Calling it the “mehendi of her dreams,” she revealed that every thoughtful detail reflected the love and care her sisters had poured into the event. She also shared that the greatest gift was being able to stay present, soak in every moment, and feel completely celebrated while Janhvi and Khushi took care of everything. Anshula Kapoor also shared a fun moment featuring her brother, Arjun Kapoor, from the kaleera ceremony. Posting a candid video, she joked about his enthusiastic attempts to get chosen by the bridal kaleera. “I’ve never seen anyone so committed to getting chosen by a Kaleera! @arjunkapoor,” she wrote. Anshula revealed that when a kaleera finally fell on Arjun, he smiled. “My fav part? The kaleera that fell on him said ‘smile,'” wrote Anshula. Following the wedding ceremony, the celebrations will continue with a lavish cocktail party, which is expected to be attended by several members of the Hindi film industry. Live Updates Jul 6, 2026 06:15 PM IST Anshula Kapoor wedding live updates: Wedding venue Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding is being held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Jul 6, 2026 06:00 PM IST Anshula Kapoor wedding live updates: Wedding time Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding is scheduled to begin around 6 pm today, with the pheras expected to conclude between 8.30 pm and 9 pm. Jul 6, 2026 05:43 PM IST Anshula Kapoor wedding live updates: Anushla set to tie the knot with Rohan Thakkar Producer Boney Kapoor's daughter and actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Rohan Thakkar today.

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