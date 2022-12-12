Anshula Kapoor shares photos from Thailand trip with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Thakkar: ‘Never in my wildest dreams…’

Social media influencer and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor shared photos and videos from her recent trip to Thailand, ahead of her birthday. She attended a Maroon 5 concert and screenwriter Rohan Thakkar joined her as well. Anshula and Rohan are rumoured to be dating, although they haven’t confirmed it publicly.

Anshula shared a series of photos and videos, where she was singing the lyrics to Maroon 5’s hit track Love Somebody. She also posted a solo photo with Rohan.

Anshula wrote on Instagram, “Birthday month started with a bang!!! Danced so much, needed a foot massage at 1am to cap things off!!” She further tagged a brand and a friend, “Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I will wear a corset & have funnnnn in it!! thank you @leaclothingco for the comfiest, chicest corset!! y’all are awesome @ruchikrishnastyles, bro it’s a forever kind of love affair with you Bucket list goals #Maroon5 #AboutLastNight.” Her uncle, Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Always be happy like this…” Fans commented with hearts while one wrote, “Beautiful, inside out!” The speculation regarding Anshula dating Rohan became a subject of discussion when she posted a boomerang with the screenwriter on social media.

An insider had earlier confirmed to Hindustan Times regarding their relationship, “It was earlier this year that they started officially dating. Anshula’s family is well aware of Rohan and in fact, quite fond of him. The two often go on vacations. They are quite happy with each other.” Meanwhile, Anshula has maintained a stoic silence on the subject.

Anshula is actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie, who passed away in 2012. She shares a close relationship with her half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.