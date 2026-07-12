Anshula Kapoor shares unseen wedding reception photos; Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor party hard

Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rohan Thakkar earlier this week. While glimpses from Anshula and Rohan’s wedding festivities have since gone viral, the bride shared more unseen photos from the reception on Sunday. The pictures show Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor dancing their hearts out, while Himesh Reshammiya’s performance made it an evening to remember.

Anshula Kapoor shares unseen photos from her wedding reception

Almost a week after her wedding, Anshula Kapoor shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring some heartwarming moments from her reception. In the photos, Ranveer Singh, Himesh Reshammiya, Varun Dhawan, and the Kapoor family are seen celebrating the couple in the most fun way. Sharing the photos, Anshula wrote, “Proof that the best parties are the ones you never want to end!! Because when Himesh Reshammiya gets the party started with his unmatched voice & infectious energy, you know it’s going to be an unforgettable evening! Thank you, sir! We dressed up, celebrated a little too hard, danced a little too much, and held on to the people we love a little longer! I’d say a pretty perfect first evening as husband and wife.”