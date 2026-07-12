Anshula Kapoor shares unseen wedding reception photos; Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor party hard

Almost a week after her wedding, Anshula Kapoor shared more unseen photos from the reception, which featured energetic performances by Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Himesh Reshammiya.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiJul 12, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Anshula Kapoor wedding reception Ranveer Singh, Arjun KapoorAnshula Kapoor shares photos from wedding reception. (Photos: Anshula Kapoor/ Instagram)
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Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rohan Thakkar earlier this week. While glimpses from Anshula and Rohan’s wedding festivities have since gone viral, the bride shared more unseen photos from the reception on Sunday. The pictures show Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor dancing their hearts out, while Himesh Reshammiya’s performance made it an evening to remember.

Anshula Kapoor shares unseen photos from her wedding reception

Almost a week after her wedding, Anshula Kapoor shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring some heartwarming moments from her reception. In the photos, Ranveer Singh, Himesh Reshammiya, Varun Dhawan, and the Kapoor family are seen celebrating the couple in the most fun way. Sharing the photos, Anshula wrote, “Proof that the best parties are the ones you never want to end!! Because when Himesh Reshammiya gets the party started with his unmatched voice & infectious energy, you know it’s going to be an unforgettable evening! Thank you, sir! We dressed up, celebrated a little too hard, danced a little too much, and held on to the people we love a little longer! I’d say a pretty perfect first evening as husband and wife.”

Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor dance to Gunday song at Anshula Kapoor’s reception. Watch

 

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A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) 

Sharing another reel on Instagram, Anshula Kapoor wrote, “When the dance floor looks like this, you know it was a good one.”

 

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A post shared by DJ AJ (@djajmumbai) 

On Monday, sharing photos fron the wedding on Instagram, Anshula wrote, “Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice.”

Arjun Kapoor on sister Anshula Kapoor’s wedding

Celebrating the union, Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional post on social media. He wrote, “To my Ansh, You will always be mine, but now I have to let you go… Today, you start your new journey with Rohan, and my heart, mind, and soul are so happy seeing you smile. I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don’t you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time… I’m always here, always got your back, and always making sure the smile never leaves. Love you, Your Arjun Bhaiya.”

Also Read | Anshula Kapoor shares Rohan Thakkar’s priceless first reaction to her bridal look. Watch

 

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A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) 

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged in October 2025. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on July 6.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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