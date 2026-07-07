Anshula Kapoor shares Rohan Thakkar’s priceless first reaction to her bridal look. Watch

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor got married to her long-time partner Rohan Thakkar on July 6. Videos and pictures from the ceremonies have been going viral on the internet. A day after she tied the knot, Anshula has shared a heart-melting video from her wedding function. It features glimpses of her bridal entry, virmala ceremony, and phere.

The clip starts with Rohan writing an adorable letter for Anshula, with his message playing in the audio. The bride-to-be then enters his room to catch his first reaction to her look. Similarly, Anshula also writes a beautiful note for Rohan and walks down the aisle with her brother, Arjun Kapoor, after which their father Boney Kapoor also joins them. Both Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar smile looking at each other, with love filled in their eyes. The family members, including Anshula’s uncle Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, bless the newlyweds with flower petals. The video concluded with a glimpse of Rohan putting sindoor, and the couple posing for a cosy family photograph.