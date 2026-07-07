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Anshula Kapoor shares Rohan Thakkar’s priceless first reaction to her bridal look. Watch
Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor got married to her fiancee Roshan Thakkar. She shared a heartwarming video of the wedding ceremony on social media.
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor got married to her long-time partner Rohan Thakkar on July 6. Videos and pictures from the ceremonies have been going viral on the internet. A day after she tied the knot, Anshula has shared a heart-melting video from her wedding function. It features glimpses of her bridal entry, virmala ceremony, and phere.
The clip starts with Rohan writing an adorable letter for Anshula, with his message playing in the audio. The bride-to-be then enters his room to catch his first reaction to her look. Similarly, Anshula also writes a beautiful note for Rohan and walks down the aisle with her brother, Arjun Kapoor, after which their father Boney Kapoor also joins them. Both Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar smile looking at each other, with love filled in their eyes. The family members, including Anshula’s uncle Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, bless the newlyweds with flower petals. The video concluded with a glimpse of Rohan putting sindoor, and the couple posing for a cosy family photograph.
ALSO READ | ‘A lot of emotions’: Arjun Kapoor shares glimpses from sister Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony
Check out the video from Anshula Kapoor’s wedding:
For her wedding ceremony, Anshula Kapoor opted for a pink outfit. What grabbed everyone’s attention was her 42-year-old dupatta, which was her mother’s gold tissue and zardozi dupatta. Her mother Mona Kapoor passed away in 2012, due to cancer. In an Instagram post, Anshula dropped pictures of her outfit and the thought behind its customisation. “There was only one thing I knew I wanted to carry with me when I became a bride – my mom’s 42-year-old gold tissue & zardozi dupatta. Everything else was built around it,” she wrote.
Anshula added, “On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first. Together with @taruntahiliani, and with the incredible vision of @mohitrai and @ruchikrishnastyles, every detail was imagined around the heirloom that meant the most to me.”
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s relationship
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar started talking on a dating app in 2022, and made their relationship official on Instagram in 2023. In October 2025, the duo got engaged. Along with the engagement photos on Instagram, Anshula wrote in the caption, “02/10/2025. This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favourite words have always been ‘always and forever’ – and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love… quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere.”
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