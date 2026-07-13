Anshula Kapoor shares moments with Boney Kapoor from her wedding: ‘Lucky to call him dad’

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar last week. Since the wedding, she has been sharing special moments of her big day on social media. Recently, Anshula dropped a heartwarming video featuring her father, along with a sweet note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula posted a clip of the ‘quiet’ moments she shared with her father on her wedding day. In the video, Boney can be seen visibly emotional while giving Anshula a warm hug, kissing her on the forehead, and walking her down the aisle with Arjun Kapoor. The text on the video read, “Lucky enough to call him dad.”