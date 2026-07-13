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Anshula Kapoor shares moments with Boney Kapoor from her wedding: ‘Lucky to call him dad’
Days after her wedding, Anshula Kapoor shared her 'quiet' emotional moments with father Boney Kapoor on her special day with Rohan Thakkar.
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar last week. Since the wedding, she has been sharing special moments of her big day on social media. Recently, Anshula dropped a heartwarming video featuring her father, along with a sweet note.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula posted a clip of the ‘quiet’ moments she shared with her father on her wedding day. In the video, Boney can be seen visibly emotional while giving Anshula a warm hug, kissing her on the forehead, and walking her down the aisle with Arjun Kapoor. The text on the video read, “Lucky enough to call him dad.”
ALSO READ | ‘You’ll always be mine’: Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note as Anshula Kapoor ties the knot
Along with the video, Anshula Kapoor wrote in the caption, “In between all the big moments were little memories like these… and somehow, it’s the quiet moments that end up meaning the most. Love you, Dad,” with a heart emoji. Boney Kapoor had the cutest reply to Anshula’s message as he commented, “Love you too much my genius beta.” Her half-sister Khushi Kapoor dropped several heart emoticons.
Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception
Yesterday, Anshula Kapoor shared a carousel of heartwarming moments from her wedding reception on Saturday. The pictures featured Ranveer Singh, Himesh Reshammiya, Varun Dhawan and the entire Kapoor family showing off their energetic dance moves.
Anshula wrote with the post, “Proof that the best parties are the ones you never want to end!! Because when Himesh Reshammiya gets the party started with his unmatched voice & infectious energy, you know it’s going to be an unforgettable evening! Thank you, sir! We dressed up, celebrated a little too hard, danced a little too much, and held on to the people we love a little longer! I’d say a pretty perfect first evening as husband and wife.”
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged in October 2025. The couple got married in Mumbai on July 6.
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