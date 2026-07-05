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Anshula Kapoor shares dreamy mehendi photos, pens note for sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor
Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony was attended by Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and several other celebrities.
Bride-to-be Anshula Kapoor has shared a series of heartwarming photos from her mehendi ceremony, along with an emotional note thanking sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for making the celebration truly unforgettable. Calling it one of the happiest days of her life, Anshula said Janhvi and Khushi went above and beyond to create the mehendi of her dreams, with every thoughtful detail reflecting their love and care.
Anshula Kapoor’s latest Instagram post read, “The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full. @janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly. 🤍”
See Anshula Kapoor’s latest Instagram post here:
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Several other photos and videos from Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony have surfaced online, offering fans a glimpse into the vibrant pre-wedding celebration. The intimate event was attended by family members and close friends, including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and several other celebrities, making it a star-studded affair.
In a clip, Varun Dhawan was seen arriving at Anshula’s mehendi ceremony and warmly greeting the bride-to-be.
Sonam Kapoor shared her look from the celebrations and captioned it, “मेहंदी रच गई अंशुला की। 💚.” Maheep Kapoor also shared her photos and wrote, “Mehndi Ready ❤️❤️❤️🕺🏻.”
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter and actor Shanaya Kapoor too shared her look and wrote, “Be the sunshine on a rainy day😝☀️.”
In another video from Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi celebrations, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Sonam Kapoor were seen together as they enjoyed the pre-wedding festivities.
See the new photos and videos from Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony:
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The highlight of Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi was fiancé Karan Thakkar’s surprise dance performance to the iconic song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna”, leaving Anshula smiling from ear to ear.
Another video from Anshula’s mehendi ceremony captured the bride-to-be dancing with her family members to a popular track from Dil Dhadakne Do, adding to the joyous atmosphere of the celebrations.
Everyone’s best friend, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who attended the event, shared several photos from the festivities, including one of Anshula proudly showing off her kaleere. Other pictures featured Orry posing with Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, while Arjun coordinated with his sister in a stylish green outfit.
Anshula Kapoor’s wedding celebrations began on June 21 with a traditional Mata Ki Chowki hosted at her Mumbai residence. The ceremony was attended by several members of the Kapoor family, including Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, all dressed in festive traditional attire.
Anshula Kapoor will marry her longtime boyfriend and fiancé Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.
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