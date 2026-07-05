Anshula Kapoor shares dreamy mehendi photos, pens note for sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Bride-to-be Anshula Kapoor has shared a series of heartwarming photos from her mehendi ceremony, along with an emotional note thanking sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for making the celebration truly unforgettable. Calling it one of the happiest days of her life, Anshula said Janhvi and Khushi went above and beyond to create the mehendi of her dreams, with every thoughtful detail reflecting their love and care.

Anshula Kapoor’s latest Instagram post read, “The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full. @janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly. 🤍”