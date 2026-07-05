Inside Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi: From Karan Thakkar’s dance to Arjun Kapoor’s kaleera moment

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is set to tie the knot with her fiancee Karan Thakkar on July 6. After a heartwarming Mata Ki Chowki ceremony last week, the couple kickstarted the wedding festivities last night with the mehendi ceremony. Anshula’s cousin Sonam Kapoor and friend Orry shared glimpses from the intimate function.

On Saturday night, Sonam took to her Instagram handle to post moments from the mehendi night, which was attended by close friends and family members. In one of the videos, groom-to-be Karan left Anshula surprised with his dance on the song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna.” The bride-to-be also joined him, with a smile on her face.

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In another clip, Anshula Kapoor was seen grooving to a track from Dil Dhadakne Do, and enjoying the celebrations with her family members. Internet personality Orry, who was also present at the mehendi ceremony, posted many glimpses from the celebration. In one of the pictures, Anshula was seen flaunting her kaleere for the camera. In other photos, Orry posed with Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. The Ishaqzaade actor colour-coordinated with his sister Anshula Kapoor in green.

Anshula Kapoor’s Mehendi night Anshula Kapoor’s Mehendi night

Anshula Kapoor’s Mehendi night Anshula Kapoor’s Mehendi night

Anshula’s wedding celebrations started on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki function at her Mumbai house. The Kapoor family, including Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, attended the ceremony in traditional attires. Anshula also shared moments from her bachelorette party in Seoul, South Korea, with her best friends.

Anshula Kapoor and Karan Thakkar will tie the knot on Monday, July 6, which was confirmed by her father, Boney Kapoor.

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About Anshula Kapoor and Karan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor and Karan Thakkar met on a dating app in 2022 and made their relationship official in 2023. In October last year, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony. While sharing photos from the function, Anshula wrote on Instagram, “02/10/2025. This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favourite words have always been ‘always and forever’ – and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love… quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere.”