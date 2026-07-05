Anshula Kapoor cries as she hugs brother Arjun Kapoor at pre-wedding ceremony, see photos

The pre-wedding celebrations have officially begun for Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, as she prepares to marry her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, on July 6. The Kapoor family came together to celebrate the joyous occasion, marking the beginning of the couple’s wedding festivities.

Ahead of the big day, Anshula herself took to social media to share glimpses of her mehendi, chooda, and kalire ceremonies. For the mehendi ceremony, the bride looked ethereal in a teal-blue lehenga, while for the chooda-kalire ceremonies, she opted for a light-green Punjabi salwar suit featuring intricate embroidery.

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Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor turn dream hosts for Anshula’s mehendi ceremony

In a heartfelt post on social media, Anshula Kapoor thanked her half-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, for turning the mehendi ceremony into a gorgeous affair. “The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full. Janhvi and Khushi, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly,” she wrote.

The carousel post also featured photos from the ceremony, showing her spending heartwarming moments with her family and friends. One picture showed her father, Boney Kapoor, kissing her adorably, while another captured Anshula with her cousin, Sonam Kapoor. She was also seen spending quality time with actors Shabana Azmi and Varun Dhawan on the occasion. She ended the carousel with a picture of herself with her fiancé, Rohan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula Kapoor’s chooda and kalire ceremonies

In a separate post, the bride opened up about her chooda and kalire ceremonies, noting that they were the moments when “it all started to feel real.” She wrote, “My chooda and kalire were lovingly customised by Mrinalini Chandra. Each kalira has a blessing embossed onto it – words like love, joy, and magic. As my family and closest friends tied them onto my wrists, they were wishing those blessings upon me. And that’s my favourite part of this tradition: when a kalira falls on someone, it’s my turn to wish those very same blessings for them. A beautiful reminder that love is meant to be shared and passed on.”

While one picture showed Anshula, Arjun, Janhvi, and Khushi with their father, Boney Kapoor, a few others featured her enjoying the festivities with her friends, including actor Shanaya Kapoor and social media personality Orry. One of the photos even captured her crying as she hugged Arjun Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

A beautiful blend of Gujarati and Punjabi traditions

Anshula Kapoor, who has never shied away from sharing glimpses of her relationship on social media, has been treating fans to photos and videos from the celebrations. The festivities commenced with a Mata Ki Chowki, hosted by Rohan Thakkar’s family.

For the auspicious occasion, Anshula wore a traditional Phulkari dupatta, a garment deeply rooted in Punjabi culture and tradition. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends, including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

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Before the wedding festivities, the couple, who began dating in 2022, had celebrated their Gor Dhana ceremony soon after getting engaged in 2025. A significant pre-wedding ritual in Gujarati and Kutchi traditions, Gor Dhana—which literally translates to “jaggery and coriander seeds”—symbolises the formal union of the couple and the coming together of two families with sweetness, prosperity and blessings.

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Speaking about her fiance after their engagement, Anshula Kapoor had written on Instagram, “His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these.”

The couple announced their engagement in July last year through a heartfelt joint Instagram post, where Anshula also shared the story of how their love began. “We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15 am. We spoke until 6 am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered.”

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Recalling the proposal in New York City’s Central Park, she wrote, “Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home.”

Confirming the wedding date, producer Boney Kapoor recently told IWMBuzz, “The marriage will be a blend of two communities and will be completed in one day.”

Following the wedding ceremony, the celebrations will continue with a lavish cocktail party, which is expected to be attended by several members of the Hindi film industry. Guests have reportedly been asked to follow a “modern Indian” dress code for the occasion.