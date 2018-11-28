Anshula Kapoor gets trolled over Koffee With Karan Season 6 episode

During the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6, the host Karan Johar played a fun segment with Janhvi Kapoor and her brother Arjun Kapoor. Karan said that the first person to call up a relative and get them to say, “Hey Karan, what’s up,” would win. Janhvi called up Anshula but Arjun told his sister not to say the line if she wants him to come back home. Anshula didn’t say the words and Arjun ended up winning the game. Ever since then, Anshula is being trolled mercilessly.

At an event on Tuesday, Janhvi talked about how her sister got rape threats over a ‘silly’ thing they did on Koffee With Karan. “You want to protect the people in your life. Like for example my sister actually recently got trolled on social media. She did something silly on Koffee with Karan and started getting like rape threats and stuff. And it was just weird to me. As people are faceless on social media, they feel they can have opinions that sometimes cross a moral line. So when I put stuff that’s personal up on social media, I do think of that too. I feel protective towards them… what people might say about them or about my equation with them. You tend to be guarded,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor had also shared a picture of herself and Anshula Kapoor a day after the show aired. On the post, many fans asked why Anshula didn’t help Janhvi. She had replied to one comment saying that Anshula could not hear what she was saying over the phone.

Arjun Kapoor, who is super protective of his family members, lost his cool, and tweeted, “Something I assumed was an absolute non issue on Koffee with Karan has escalated into @anshulakapoor being abused & I can’t be bothered by protocol anymore. F**k all those trolls who wish harm to my sister. I hope ur mom or sister never have to go thru what u have put us thru…”

Something I assumed was an absolute non issue on Koffee with Karan has escalated into @anshulakapoor being abused & I can’t be bothered by protocol anymore. F**k all those trolls who wish harm to my sister. I hope ur mom or sister never have to go thru what u have put us thru… — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 27, 2018

On this tweet too, Janhvi wrote to a troll, “She (Anshula) couldn’t hear me and asked me after the show got over that that phone call was about….”