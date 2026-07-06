Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are married. Watch videos

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are now husband and wife. The first videos from the couple’s wedding have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into their grand ceremony in Mumbai.

In a video from Anshula and Rohan’s wedding at ceremony at Taj Lands End, the couple is seen taking their pheras. The couple can be seen smiling, laughing and sharing joyful moments as they circled the sacred fire, marking the beginning of their married life.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The wedding ceremony of Anshula Kapoor, sister of Actor Arjun Kapoor, being held at the Taj Lands End pic.twitter.com/uEtlKxxUru — IANS (@ians_india) July 6, 2026

Previously, a video from Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding captured the couple as they officially registered their marriage. Rohan looked regal in a gold-grey sherwani, while Anshula stunned in a peach lehenga. The video also showed an elderly member of the family showering the newlyweds with blessings after the ceremony.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The wedding celebrations of Anshula Kapoor, sister of Actor Arjun Kapoor, being held at the Taj Lands End. pic.twitter.com/IcmeF55MtX — IANS (@ians_india) July 6, 2026

The wedding festivities began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan Thakkar’s family. The intimate celebration was attended by several members of the Kapoor family, including Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, all dressed in festive traditional attire.

The celebrations continued with a star-studded mehendi ceremony, pictures from which quickly went viral. Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Karisma Kapoor were among those in attendance. The mehendi was followed by the chooda and kaleere ceremonies, with Anshula’s stepsisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, taking charge of planning and hosting the celebrations.

Also Read – Anshula Kapoor cries as she hugs brother Arjun Kapoor at pre-wedding ceremony, see photos

Sharing glimpses from the mehendi on Instagram, Anshula Kapoor expressed her gratitude to her sisters. She wrote, “@janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything.”

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar have been together for four years. Rohan proposed to Anshula last year, and the couple has now begun a new chapter as husband and wife.