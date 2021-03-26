Anshula and Arjun Kapoor’s heartbreaking notes for mother Mona on death anniversary: ‘Miss you maa, come back please’

It has been nine years since Mona Shorey, mother of Anshula and Arjun Kapoor and former wife of filmmaker Boney Kapoor passed away due due to cancer on March 25, 2012. On Thursday, both Arjun and Anshula took to their social media platforms to write heartbreaking notes remembering their late mother.

Arjun, 35, who recently delivered great performance in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, shared a picture of Mona and wrote, “It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please… I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u… I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I but I miss u… come back na…”

Responding to his heartfelt note, many of his friends and family members sent him their love. Malaika Arora too reacted to Arjun’s post with a heart icon.

Anshula, 30, also took to Instagram and posted a picture of her mother. She wrote, “9 years ago today I held your hand for the last time. I have conversations with you in my heart almost everyday, but I would give up anything to have just 1 more conversation with you in person, where I can actually hear your voice. 9 years without you is already a lifetime. I miss your voice, your hugs, your laughter, your advice, your smile, your ability to take away my dark clouds, your smell, your love.. I miss how safe you made me feel, how brave you made me feel, how loved you made me feel. I miss you Ma. #AlwaysAndForever.”

Mona Shorey, the former wife of Boney Kapoor was the CEO of Future Studios, one of the first largest ready-to-shoot, fully furnished, indoor shooting studio in Mumbai. She was also a producer and bankrolled some of the most successful television shows like Hera Pheri, which aired on Star Plus featuring Shekhar Suman, Reema Lagoo and Tanaaz Curim, Yug and Wilayatee Babu on Doordarshan.