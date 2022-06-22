Annu Kapoor’s belongings stolen in France, warns people travelling to the country: ‘Be very careful’

Actor Annu Kapoor‘s belongings were stolen while he was on a tour in France. Kapoor recently took to social media to share the unfortunate news.

Speaking in Hindi, Annu Kapoor warned his fans and listeners about roaming in a carefree fashion in the European country as he said, “Paris mein, Prada ka bag chori karke le gaye, usme bohot sara franc cash and euros rakha hua tha, mera iPad, diary, credit card tha. Sab kuch chori karke le gaye, toh France me jab aao to bohot khayal rakhna. Ek number ke jeb katre, makkar aur chor log hain. Abhi Paris me jaake police station mein complain likhwaunga, yaha k railway walon ne thora support kiya aur bola ki sath chalenge. Toh bohot saavdhan rahe yaha jab aaye, mere sath bohot badi tragedy ho gayi hai, thank god passport mere paas tha (My Prada bag which had my credit card, diary, some cash in franc and euros and iPad were stolen. They stole everything, so whenever you visit France, be very careful. These people are big-time thieves. I am now going to a police station in Paris to file a complaint. Some railway officials have supported me a bit and said they would accompany me there. So yes, be very careful here. A huge tragedy has befallen me, thank god, I at least had my passport).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annu Kapoor (@annukapoor)

Annu Kapoor shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “I am on a tour to Europe, sadly my bag with my gadgets and valuables have been stolen in France.”

As soon as the actor shared the clip, fans began responding to it in an attempt to console the artiste. One wrote, “Cops don’t help at all sir !!!!” Another mentioned, “Oh god Sir. Very sorry to hear that. But I relate to this. A lot of our money got stolen at Paris Eiffel Tower in 2015 from my mom’s bag. It’s heart breaking.” One user explained how he had gone through a similar thing himself: “Similar thing happened with us in Prague to Vienna train.” Yet another commented, “It’s very sad and frustrating. I went to France couple of times for office trips and especially Paris seems to be very notorious for all such issues. Stay safe!”

Also Read | Annu Kapoor: Films that prove he is the unsung hero of Bollywood

On the work front, Annu Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 feature Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.