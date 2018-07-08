Annu Kapoor: I am really appalled that nobody offers me good roles

Annu Kapoor hosts Big FM show Suhana Safar. Annu Kapoor hosts Big FM show Suhana Safar.

An actor par excellence, TV host and now a radio presenter, Annu Kapoor wears multiple hats. At the fifth anniversary celebration of his Big FM show Suhaana Safar, Annu sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com about his radio show and the film industry. “It’s been five years and we are the number one show. It has been an amazing experience and I think what we elders need is respect from youngsters. The team that’s filled with young people has given me complete creative liberty and I think it proves that if a 63-year-old is entrusted, he too can give good results,” said Annu.

Annu further added that since there are radio stations and shows successfully running, it’s a wrong assumption on people’s part that the medium is dying. And when we asked him the challenges of performing for a wall in a studio than an audience, he said, “Instead of a camera, there’s a mike recording my act, so it doesn’t really make a difference. And when I am telling the story, all its characters instantly come in front of me. To be honest, I live those tales every time.”

Talking about the years he has spent in the industry, the Vicky Donor actor said, “There’s a lot of positive changes that I am witnessing now. Professionalism has become an important factor and slowly the black money is also seeping out. With corporate houses entering the market, the canvas for TV and films have become really huge. Everyone has the opportunity to work now and if they are not, it is either a personal choice or they are too bad at their job (laughs). Though there is a lot of prosperity, people have started valuing emotions and sentiments less. But I still think it’s the best time for the entertainment industry.”

While the actor said he has been getting some offers, Annu made a rather disturbing revelation. He shared that the projects that he is offered are never up to the mark. “I am really appalled that nobody offers me good roles. I feel it’s my ill fate that I don’t get good offers at all.”

In a time when shows are making a comeback, we asked him if he would be interested to get Antakshari rolling again on television. “I would love to do that but I am not too sure if the audience would like to see an old man like me hosting it again,” he said with a smile.

