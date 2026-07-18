Annu Kapoor questions Sai Pallavi’s casting in Ramayana, again says ‘Who is Nitesh Tiwari?’

Actor Annu Kapoor has, for the past three years, maintained that he has no idea who filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is. He has repeatedly claimed that he does not follow films and is unaware of the status of Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana. Yet, despite those assertions, Kapoor has continued to share his views on the project whenever asked. This time, he questioned the casting of Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

Continuing his criticism of the project, Annu Kapoor recently told Zoom, “Make something else. What happened to it? Have they released it yet?” Moments later, Kapoor went on to discuss what he expects from the film, adding: “What do you think they will make? Whatever they make, they will only upgrade Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana technologically and perhaps increase its scale. But you need to understand who you have chosen for the role of Sita. Goddess Sita is worshipped as a mother. People in this country worship Lord Ram as an avatar of Lord Narayan. The casting is quite questionable. Let the film release.”