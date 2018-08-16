Annu Kapoor: Atal Bihari Vajpayee was among the few politicians one could look up to

Annu Kapoor shared that he is going through an emotional turmoil after knowing about the demise of ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Annu Kapoor shared that he is going through an emotional turmoil after knowing about the demise of ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday in New Delhi. Actor Annu Kapoor, who was present at the trailer launch of his web show Home, seemed visibly disturbed by the news.

While addressing the media, the actor shared that he is going through an emotional turmoil after knowing about the ex-PM. He said, “There are very few politicians in our country who are looked up to. He was one of them. Atal ji was one of a kind and I don’t think we will have someone like him in the near future.”

“I am not a supporter of any political party but he was definitely an inspiring figure. Once you become a minister, you are respected because of your position. But when it comes to Atal ji, he brought in more glory to the chair,” Kapoor added.

The 62-year-old further shared, “During the 1971 war, when PM Indira Gandhi backed the formation of Bangladesh, he called her Durga. He was in the opposition then, and it takes a great deal of courage to do that. Very few people will have this grace.”

Sharing a page from his personal experience, Annu said, “Atal ji and Osho inspired me to believe that our bigger duty is to serve our motherland. They motivated me to never compromise on my patriotism. Today, I hold the values with much pride.”

