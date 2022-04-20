‘They only wanted to promote the hero and not Annu Kapoor’: Actor expresses disappointment with Vicky Donor producers

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor are celebrating 10 years of Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor. The film marked Ayushmann and Yami’s debut in Bollywood. It also starred Annu Kapoor in the role of Dr Baldev Chaddha, a fertility expert who runs a clinic and a sperm bank in Daryaganj area of Delhi. Sharing a photo on Instagram account, Ayushmann Khurrana recalled his first scene’s rehearsal shot of Vicky Donor. He said the film reminds him “days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes.” He also thanked the team for making him believe that he can be a “Hindi film hero.”

Yami Gautam also kickstarted her day with recalling fond memories of Vicky Donor. “The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here ! यह सोफ़ा भी यहीं था ! A recent visit to this studio took me down the memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da & our entire team,” she wrote with a post.

While Ayushmann and Yami Gautam’s journey in the industry is often celebrated, one cannot forget Annu Kapoor’s role in the film. The actor, in an interview with Hindustan Times, spoke about how his role of Dr Baldev Chaddha “will remain one of the best roles written for me and with equally superb direction.” While he shared his fondest memory, he expressed his disappointment with the makers.

“During the making, it was quite good and healthy but I certainly felt let down by the producers for not giving me any space or promotion during the release. They just wanted to highlight and promote the hero and certainly not Annu Kapoor and believe me I have always faced this kind of partiality for a long time whether it is a movie or television show or radio show. Perhaps they don’t like ugly faces like Annu Kapoor,” he told.

Vicky Donor, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was produced by John Abraham.