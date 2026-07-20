Annu Kapoor disagrees Shah Rukh Khan is the ‘last superstar’: ‘Will he be relevant in 2045?’

More than a decade ago, when Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Anupam Kher’s talk show Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, he made a statement that has often resurfaced over the years. “Main modest hoon, but I’ll tell you honestly? I am the last of the stars,” he had said. While many have echoed that sentiment, his Darr co-star Annu Kapoor doesn’t agree. In a recent interview, Annu dismissed the idea that Shah Rukh would be the “last superstar.” “I don’t think so,” he said.

Explaining his point, Annu told Hindi Rush, “For years, the media has been creating this narrative that a particular person is the last superstar. Similar things were said during Rajesh Khanna’s time. Looking back, nobody in this industry has come close to matching the kind of innings Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have had. It has become very difficult for anyone to sustain such a long career.”

Without directly naming Shah Rukh Khan, Annu continued, “The actor you’re referring to started around 1992. That makes it about 34 years. If you subtract 34 from Amitabh Bachchan’s 53-year career, there are still 19 years left. Do you think it is possible for Shah Rukh Khan to remain equally relevant for another 19 years? I’m not taking his name on purpose. Will he still be relevant in 2045? I don’t think so.” He was quick to add, however, “But nobody can take away the fact that Shah Rukh Khan is the second-richest actor in the world.”

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‘I don’t even remember working with him’

Asked about his experience of working with Shah Rukh in Darr, Annu initially said, “I have never worked with him.” When reminded that the two had shared screen space in Yash Chopra’s 1993 thriller, he responded, “I don’t remember. He was extremely new then. I don’t remember what we spoke about. You should ask him if he remembers working with me and whether he learnt something from me.”

He added, “Yash Chopra had asked me to do the film. I had just three days of shooting and wasn’t involved much. I have nothing to do with Shah Rukh Khan. And when I have nothing to do with someone, all I have for them are blessings and prayers.”

Despite disagreeing with the “last superstar” label, Annu had only good things to say about Shah Rukh as a person. “I have definitely heard that he is a very good father, husband and an excellent brother. That is what should be remembered. Superstars come and go, but a man who cares for his sister and his family—that is his biggest achievement,” he said.

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When Shah Rukh Khan called himself ‘the last of the stars’

Shah Rukh made the now-famous remark during his appearance on Anupam Kher’s chat show Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai in 2014. When Anupam asked whether he believed another actor could enjoy the same level of stardom in the future, Shah Rukh replied, “Nahi, aisa hoga nahi. Main modest hoon, but I’ll tell you honestly? I am the last of the stars.” The statement has since sparked frequent debate among fans and the film industry.

Vivek Oberoi had a different take

Earlier, actor Vivek Oberoi had also questioned the permanence of stardom. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “Which film starring an actor from the 1960s do people talk about today? Eventually, everyone becomes history. In 2050, people might ask, ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?'”

Drawing a comparison with Raj Kapoor, Vivek added, “You and I may call Raj Kapoor the god of cinema, but if you ask many youngsters who are fans of Ranbir Kapoor, they may not even know who Raj Kapoor was. That’s how history works. Over time, even the biggest stars can fade from public memory.”