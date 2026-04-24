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Annu Kapoor defends ‘milky body’ remark on Tamannaah Bhatia, says he’s ready to touch her feet
Annu Kapoor explains his ‘dudhiya badan’ comment on Tamannaah Bhatia, blames language debate for backlash, says admiration isn’t desire and offers apology if she was hurt.
Actor Annu Kapoor, who found himself at the centre of a controversy last year after commenting on Tamannaah Bhatia’s appearance, has now offered a clarification and shared the context in which the remark was made.
The controversy began during an earlier interaction with Shubhankar Mishra, where Annu reacted to Tamannaah’s performance in Aaj Ki Raat by saying, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has),” a comment that quickly went viral and divided opinion online.
Annu Kapoor shares the context of his comment
Now, speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the actor spoke about the exact circumstances that led to his remark.
“Last year I had shows in America. I told our creative team that the contestants are good, so suggest a googly-type song. Then they played this song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’. I said the composition is very good. They said the song is very popular but contestants won’t be able to score in it, so it can be a googly song because the ‘mukhda’ doesn’t fully land. I asked them to show me the video. I watched it and said she is dancing very well. That’s all that happened.”
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‘If you say it in English, it’s fine’
Addressing the sharp criticism that followed, Annu argued that the issue became bigger because of language.
“Some people abused me over it, and some said that in English ‘milky body’ is also used. If you say it in English, it’s fine, but in Hindi it becomes a problem. Abuse in our own language hits harder, but if you say the same thing in English, no one has an issue. If I had said ‘milky body’, there would have been no problem. What age would she be—28, 30? My children are that age. Just because I said ‘dudhiya badan’, people started calling me an old man and trolling me.”
He then drew a line between appreciation and intent stressing that appreciating someone’s appearance should not automatically be equated with desire or inappropriate intent.
“Even if I have noticed someone’s body, I appreciate the physique, but I do not desire her. I do not have lust for that person. These are different things. I can appreciate your Rolls Royce, but it’s not necessary that I desire it or feel greedy for it.”
‘If you felt bad, I will touch your feet’
Annu also said he has no issue acknowledging his words and apologising if needed. “If she asks me whether I said it, I will say yes, I did. If you felt bad, I will touch your feet. If a 71-year-old man touches her feet, what will she say? Nothing, because I am not doing it with any wrong intention.”
What Annu Kapoor said earlier
During the same interaction on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, immediately after Annu Kapoor’s “dudhiya badan” remark on Tamannaah Bhatia, the host brought up Tamannaah’s statement about children falling asleep to her song Aaj Ki Raat, further extending the conversation.
Responding to that, Annu Kapoor said, “Kids of which age sleep? A 70-year-old can also be a kid. I would have asked this question to her.”
He then continued in the same vein, adding, “Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body, if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it’s very good, man… It will be a great blessing for this country that our children get a good and healthy night’s sleep. If she has any other wishes, may God give her the capability to fulfil her wishes. That’s my blessing for her.”
‘Aaj Ki Raat’ song is from the film Stree 2 featuring Tamannaah Bhatia alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao.
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