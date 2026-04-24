Annu Kapoor defends ‘milky body’ remark on Tamannaah Bhatia, says he’s ready to touch her feet

Actor Annu Kapoor, who found himself at the centre of a controversy last year after commenting on Tamannaah Bhatia’s appearance, has now offered a clarification and shared the context in which the remark was made.

The controversy began during an earlier interaction with Shubhankar Mishra, where Annu reacted to Tamannaah’s performance in Aaj Ki Raat by saying, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has),” a comment that quickly went viral and divided opinion online.

Annu Kapoor shares the context of his comment

Now, speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the actor spoke about the exact circumstances that led to his remark.

“Last year I had shows in America. I told our creative team that the contestants are good, so suggest a googly-type song. Then they played this song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’. I said the composition is very good. They said the song is very popular but contestants won’t be able to score in it, so it can be a googly song because the ‘mukhda’ doesn’t fully land. I asked them to show me the video. I watched it and said she is dancing very well. That’s all that happened.”