Annu Kapoor about Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Kaun hai woh? I have no idea. I don’t watch movies’

August 7, 2022 1:35:16 pm
In a recent media interaction, actor Annu Kapoor revealed that he was unaware of both Aamir Khan and his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor, who has been promoting his new Amazon Prime Video series Crash Course, was questioned by a journalist about Aamir and his upcoming movie, to which Annu responded, “Kaun hai woh.” (Who is he?).
View this post on Instagram
In a viral video shared by a paparazzi account, a journalist can be heard saying “Sir Aamir sir’s film Laal Singh Chaddha is going to release..” Even before the journalist could complete his statement, Annu said, “What is that? I don’t watch movies. I don’t know.” Someone from the crowd, presumably the actor’s manager interjects at the time and is heard saying, “No comments,” to which Kapoor replies, “No comments nahi. Mai movie he nahi dekhta, na apni na parayo ki. Mujhe pata bhi nahi woh kaun hai. Sach mai nahi pata. Toh main kya bata paunga ki kaun hain woh. I have no idea. (It’s not about ‘no comments’. I don’t watch films, be it mine or others. I honestly don’t even know who he is. How is it possible for me to tell who he is and comment about the film).
Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 1979 with Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaala Pathhar and was last seen in the movie Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.
View this post on Instagram
Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir Khan’s upcoming film which has already created a lot of buzz on social media. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is a remake of the iconic film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. It is all set to hit the theaters on August 11.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been morePremium
Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
A change in attitude and approach was required after last year’s T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma
Kim Kardashian rocks a silver metallic bikini; check it out
Nani treats fans to a new, cool-looking poster of Dasara on Friendship Day. Check out his post here
Veering to conclusion Parliament ‘dysfunctional’; democracy ‘gasping for breath’: Chidambaram
TS DOST 2022: Phase I seat allotment result declared; here’s how to check
How this economic moment rewrites the rules
Waterlogging reported in several areas after rain in Gurgaon
Moondrop Chu review: One for the purists, but affordable
Karnataka govt sets up State Institute for Transformation on lines of NITI Aayog
I turned to slowers to unsettle West Indies batters: Avesh Khan
Twinkle Khanna has only one ‘complaint’ about Ranveer Singh’s nude controversy, says pics are under-exposed: ‘Even with spectacles…’
Heavy rain in South Delhi, Gurgaon; waterloging reported in some parts