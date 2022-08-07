scorecardresearch
Annu Kapoor about Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Kaun hai woh? I have no idea. I don’t watch movies’

Annu Kapoor left everyone surprised when he said he was not aware of Aamir Khan and his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

August 7, 2022 1:35:16 pm
annu kapoor aamir khanAnnu Kapoor was promoting his web-series Crash Course. (Photo: Annu Kapoor/Instagram)

In a recent media interaction, actor Annu Kapoor revealed that he was unaware of both Aamir Khan and his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor, who has been promoting his new Amazon Prime Video series Crash Course, was questioned by a journalist about Aamir and his upcoming movie, to which Annu responded, “Kaun hai woh.” (Who is he?).

 

In a viral video shared by a paparazzi account, a journalist can be heard saying “Sir Aamir sir’s film Laal Singh Chaddha is going to release..” Even before the journalist could complete his statement, Annu said, “What is that? I don’t watch movies. I don’t know.” Someone from the crowd, presumably the actor’s manager interjects at the time and is heard saying, “No comments,” to which Kapoor replies, “No comments nahi. Mai movie he nahi dekhta, na apni na parayo ki. Mujhe pata bhi nahi woh kaun hai. Sach mai nahi pata. Toh main kya bata paunga ki kaun hain woh. I have no idea. (It’s not about ‘no comments’. I don’t watch films, be it mine or others. I honestly don’t even know who he is. How is it possible for me to tell who he is and comment about the film).

Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 1979 with Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaala Pathhar and was last seen in the movie Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. 

Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir Khan’s upcoming film which has already created a lot of buzz on social media. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is a remake of the iconic film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. It is all set to hit the theaters on August 11.

