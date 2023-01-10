scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Annoyed Ranbir Kapoor tells Neetu Kapoor, ‘Mumma, bas’ as she gets finicky during photoshoot with him and Alia Bhatt. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor met the photographers in Mumbai on Saturday along with his wife Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor.

alia ranbir neetu kapoorRanbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor did a meet-greet with the paparazzi in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: ballysentertainment/Instagram)
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently addressed the paparazzi along with his mother, Neetu Kapoor. They requested photographer not to click pictures of their newborn daughter Raha Kapoor until she turns two. Several videos and photos from the interaction were shared on social media. But the one video that caught attention was of Neetu trying to find the right light before being photographed by the paparazzi.

The video shows Neetu moving from left to right along with her daughter-in-law Alia, as she feels there is not enough light for good pictures. In the video, she directs the photographers to move to the side, as she says, “Aur idhar, aur idhar (move this side).” Ranbir, who was standing beside her, asks her to stop, “Mumma, bas,” and Alia cannot stop herself from laughing at her mother-in-law’s perfectionism. She says, “Jahan light, vahan hum (we follow the light).”

Also read |Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor as they cheer for his football team, fans call them ‘sweetest couple’

But despite Ranbir’s comment, Neetu continues to give direction to the photographers. “Light nahi hai, light idhar laao na (There is no light, bring the light here),” she says. In the comments section of an Instagram post, one person wrote, “Ranbir is very calm.”

Ranbir and Alia have requested photographers to not photograph their daughter Raha until she is at least two years old. As a gesture of goodwill, the Animal actor even showed Raha’s picture to the paparazzi who were present there. Alia even said that if they click pictures of Raha by chance, they should either not make them public, or if they have to, they should hide her face with an emoji.

Also read |Most awaited Bollywood films of 2023

Meanwhile, the couple has an interesting 2023 lined up for them. Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she will be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh. She will also be making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, along with Gal Gadot. Ranbir’s list of upcoming films includes Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 08:57 IST
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
