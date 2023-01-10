Annoyed Ranbir Kapoor tells Neetu Kapoor, ‘Mumma, bas’ as she gets finicky during photoshoot with him and Alia Bhatt. Watch

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently addressed the paparazzi along with his mother, Neetu Kapoor. They requested photographer not to click pictures of their newborn daughter Raha Kapoor until she turns two. Several videos and photos from the interaction were shared on social media. But the one video that caught attention was of Neetu trying to find the right light before being photographed by the paparazzi.

The video shows Neetu moving from left to right along with her daughter-in-law Alia, as she feels there is not enough light for good pictures. In the video, she directs the photographers to move to the side, as she says, “Aur idhar, aur idhar (move this side).” Ranbir, who was standing beside her, asks her to stop, “Mumma, bas,” and Alia cannot stop herself from laughing at her mother-in-law’s perfectionism. She says, “Jahan light, vahan hum (we follow the light).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bally’s Entertainment (@ballysentertainment)

But despite Ranbir’s comment, Neetu continues to give direction to the photographers. “Light nahi hai, light idhar laao na (There is no light, bring the light here),” she says. In the comments section of an Instagram post, one person wrote, “Ranbir is very calm.”

Ranbir and Alia have requested photographers to not photograph their daughter Raha until she is at least two years old. As a gesture of goodwill, the Animal actor even showed Raha’s picture to the paparazzi who were present there. Alia even said that if they click pictures of Raha by chance, they should either not make them public, or if they have to, they should hide her face with an emoji.

Also read | Most awaited Bollywood films of 2023

Meanwhile, the couple has an interesting 2023 lined up for them. Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she will be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh. She will also be making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, along with Gal Gadot. Ranbir’s list of upcoming films includes Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.