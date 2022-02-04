Arun Bali’s son slams rumour-mongers who alleged that he’d abandoned his father: ‘Wanted to bash… ‘

Veteran actor Arun Bali was admitted to hospital in January as he was going through a neuromuscular problem, Myasthenia Gravis. His son, Ankush Bali, said that the condition was not life-threatening and that his father had been discharged. He also dismissed speculation that he’d abandoned his father, and said that he would never do such a thing.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he slammed those who had accused him of leaving his father to ‘rot’ in the hospital. He said that he wanted to ‘bash’ the YouTuber who put out a video maligning him. He also dismissed speculation that he had been taking financial help from someone, and said that Arun Bali had been saving up his entire life, so there was no such problem. “Till the last breath alive in me and my father, I will keep serving him. Those who doubt me, I don’t care about them,” he said.

Ankush said that Arun Bali had been admitted to hospital for Intravenous Immunoglobulin therapy, which he feels got blown out of proportion. He said that while his father did get an infection and his health deteriorated during the procedure, he recovered after being on life support for two days. Ankush added that his father is weak at the moment, but there is nothing to worry about. He also added that Arun’s slurred speech has improved a lot and he would be admitted for treatment.

Arun Bali has starred in numerous television serials and films, and is best known for playing the grandfather in the popular long-running Hindi serial, Kumkum Pyaara Sa Bandhan.