Inside Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi’s fairytale wedding in English countryside

Actors Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi tied the knot on June 15, after months of speculation. The two lovebirds who got engaged in 2020, and have been contemplating of getting hitched ever since. Ankur and Anuja chose the English countryside around British Isles for their nuptial. It was a close-knit affair in the presence of 200 guests including friends and family members.

The ceremony took place at 500-year-old manor Hawkstone Hall. According to sources added that Ankur arrived on a “horse drawn carriage” leaving the guests enthralled at the royal experience.

Check out some photos from Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi’s haldi ceremomy:

Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi at their haldi ceremony. (Photo: admediauk)

Ankur Rathee is all smiles. (Photo: admediauk)

Anuja Joshi at her haldi ceremony. (Photo: admediauk)

Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi tied the knot on June 15. (Photo: admediauk)

Ankur Rathee with Anuja Joshi's twin sister and actor Aneesha Joshi. (Photo: admediauk)

Ankur is know for OTT projects like Undekhi (Sony LIV), Brochara (Voot), Eternally Confused And Eager For Love (Netflix), Inside Edge Season 3 and Made in Heaven (Amazon Prime Video). He has appeared in films like Thappad, The Tashkent Files and Taish.

Anuja, on the other hand, is the daughter of yesteryear child actor Master Alankar and niece of Pallavi Joshi. She is known for playing the lead role in Hello Mini on MX Player. She’s also seen in The Resident on Fox. Both Ankur and Anuja are based in New York and Los Angeles and travel between the US and Mumbai for work commitments.

In the middle of Covid-19 inflicted lockdown, Ankur had in 2020, driven 4500 kilometers from California to Maryland to propose to his long-time girlfriend Anuja Joshi. The two had shared the happy moment on their Instagram handles too.

Speaking about how his relationship with Anuja, Ankur earlier said, “The transition of fiancé to wife is something that I’m currently navigating. Anuja and I are very different of course, but some dynamics are universal.”

Ankur will next been seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.