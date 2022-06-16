scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Inside Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi’s fairytale wedding in English countryside

Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi have been dating for a long time. The couple got married at a 500-year-old manor in England.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 10:40:59 am
ankur rathee anuja joshi wedding picturesAnkur Rathee and Anuja Joshi got engaged in 2020. (Photo: admediauk)

Actors Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi tied the knot on June 15, after months of speculation. The two lovebirds who got engaged in 2020, and have been contemplating of getting hitched ever since. Ankur and Anuja chose the English countryside around British Isles for their nuptial. It was a close-knit affair in the presence of 200 guests including friends and family members.

The ceremony took place at 500-year-old manor Hawkstone Hall. According to sources added that Ankur arrived on a “horse drawn carriage” leaving the guests enthralled at the royal experience.

Check out some photos from Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi’s haldi ceremomy:

Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi wedding photos Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi at their haldi ceremony. (Photo: admediauk) ankur rathee wedding Ankur Rathee is all smiles. (Photo: admediauk) anuja joshi wedding Anuja Joshi at her haldi ceremony. (Photo: admediauk) anuja joshi ankur rathee wedding news Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi tied the knot on June 15. (Photo: admediauk) ankur rathee anuja joshi aneesha joshi Ankur Rathee with Anuja Joshi’s twin sister and actor Aneesha Joshi. (Photo: admediauk)

Ankur is know for OTT projects like Undekhi (Sony LIV), Brochara (Voot), Eternally Confused And Eager For Love (Netflix), Inside Edge Season 3 and Made in Heaven (Amazon Prime Video). He has appeared in films like Thappad, The Tashkent Files and Taish.

Anuja, on the other hand, is the daughter of yesteryear child actor Master Alankar and niece of Pallavi Joshi. She is known for playing the lead role in Hello Mini on MX Player. She’s also seen in The Resident on Fox. Both Ankur and Anuja are based in New York and Los Angeles and travel between the US and Mumbai for work commitments.

In the middle of Covid-19 inflicted lockdown, Ankur had in 2020, driven 4500 kilometers from California to Maryland to propose to his long-time girlfriend Anuja Joshi. The two had shared the happy moment on their Instagram handles too.

Speaking about how his relationship with Anuja, Ankur earlier said, “The transition of fiancé to wife is something that I’m currently navigating. Anuja and I are very different of course, but some dynamics are universal.”

Best of Express Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...Premium
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...
More Premium Stories >>

Ankur will next been seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor, kartik aaryan, saif ali khan, prabhas
Prabhas, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement