Ankita Lokhande’s video featuring Sushant Singh Rajput will move you to tears: ‘Phir Milenge’

Ankita Lokhande on Monday dropped a video remembering her former partner and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. A collection of memories from the time Ankita and Sushant were dating, the video left people on the internet emotional. Sushant died on June 14 last year.

The video gives a glimpse into the kind of bond Sushant and Ankita shared with each other. “This was our journey ! Phir milenge chalte chalte,” Ankita wrote along with the video. Earlier this month, Ankita celebrated 12 years of Pavitra Rishta and spoke about how Sushant was the one who taught her how to act. Ankita and Sushant, who worked together in Pavitra Rishta, dated each other for 6 years.

“Sushant is no longer with us and Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete without him. Archana ka Manav sirf vahi tha (He was the only Manav to Archana). I am sure he is watching us today and is just happy wherever he is,” Ankita said, adding later, “Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn’t an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him.”

Apart from Ankita, several actors paid their tribute to the Dil Bechara actor. Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of Sushant and tagged him as his brother. He wrote “Bhai” with a heart emoji. Mahesh Shetty shared a candid picture of Sushant and wrote, “This is how I’ll always remember you bhai. Love you meri jaan… now & forever #sushantsinghrajput”.

Sushant’s friend Varun Kumar shared a blurred picture remembering the actor and mentioned, “All what really matters to me is that you are really happy wherever you are, and I feel you are! We are in this together my brother for life.”

“You will always be alive in millions of hearts my friend,” wrote Arjun Bijlani.

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra also paid tribute to the actor. “Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here’s hoping I’ll see you once again. Miss you Brother😔 #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput,” Mukesh wrote along with a post. His Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor also remembered Sushant. “1yr today.. still numb🙏 #omnamahshivaya” he wrote.

Randeep Hooda shared a picture of himself with Sushant with a caption that read, “Hope you are happy and at peace wherever you are brother.”

Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14, 2020.