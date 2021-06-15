Ankita Lokhande pens emotional note for Vicky Jain: ‘I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world’

Actor Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram on Tuesday to post an emotional note for her boyfriend Vicky Jain, thanking him for being there for her through thick and thin.

Sharing a photo of herself and Vicky, Ankita wrote, “Dear vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow.”

Ankita, who has been dating Vicky for over two years, appreciated the fact that he takes time to bond with her family and friends — things which mean a lot to her. She added, “Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot. These are what endear you to me. We have been through so much together. I cannot believe it sometimes. I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It’s been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don’t know where I’d be without you. I love you more now because of this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande also mentioned how she thought she will never find love again, but Vicky Jain’s presence in her life made her believe in love again. She also said he inspires her to become a better person. The actor further wrote, ”I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you vikki for all the support u provide. I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve. It’s important to appreciate your partner for what he is doing for you. Not every man can handle this situation the way u did. Thank you for everything. Respect and love forever.”

The emotional post comes a day after the first death anniversary of Ankita’s ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita and Sushant dated for over six years, before calling it quits in 2017.