Ankita Lokhande: Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs?

Ankita Lokhande wrote a note on social media where she further clarified her stance on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Actor Ankita Lokhande took to social media on Wednesday and further clarified her stance on the events that led up to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship until 2016. She also added a separate note addressed to “haters”, where she talked about allegations against Rhea Chakraborty but did not name her.

Ankita began her post by addressing what she feels when she is asked by the media if the actor died by “murder or suicide” and clarified that she “never said it’s a murder or anyone in particular is responsible.” The actor stressed upon the fact that she is only looking out for Sushant’s family members and wants the truth to come out. She added that she has full faith in the state and central government agencies that are investigating the matter.

Ankita Lokhande added that she never responded to “lingos like ‘sautan’ and ‘widow'” and she had only talked “about SSR and his mental health till 2016.”

The Pavitra Rishta actor addressed the next part of the post to her “haters” and wrote that if people around Sushant Singh Rajput were aware of “any kind of drug abuse by SSR if any” they should have “woken up sooner” and advised him against it. She then addressed a certain ‘she’ and it looks like this was meant for Rhea Chakraborty. “When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help?”

Ankita Lokhande then wrote that his “condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken.”

“On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him,” Ankita added. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also quoted this paragraph in the comments and wrote, “Bang on!”

Sent to jail, Rhea Chakraborty moves sessions court for bail

Lokhande then asked, “Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?” Ankita called this “an act of carelessness and irresponsibility.”

She further questioned if Rhea Chakraborty had informed his family “about his drug consumption” and added, “I am sure she didn’t because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it’s Karma/Fate.”

After hinting at Rhea throughout the post without naming her, Ankita Lokhande ended her post with the remark, “But let us maintain civility by not coming on to each other personally, either directly or indirectly.”

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

