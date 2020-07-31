Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput ‘was not depressed’

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship since the time they appeared in a TV show. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook) Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship since the time they appeared in a TV show. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande has claimed that Sushant was not “depressed.” In an interview with Republic TV, Ankita said that “Sushant was not the kind of a guy who would be depressed.”

The actor, who started dating Sushant during the TV show Pavitra Rishta, shared that “he was a happy-go-lucky guy” and they had both seen “worse situations in life.” Ankita further elaborated that within minutes after Sushant’s dead body was found, his death was declared a suicide, but as time has passed, she has started to wonder what exactly happened that day.

Also Read | ED seeks Sushant father’s FIR against Rhea Chakraborty to check possibility of PMLA case

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, reportedly, were in a relationship for 6-7 years and broke up in 2016. “From what I know of Sushant, he was not a depressed guy,” Ankita said. She said that “he could have been upset about a few things, but couldn’t be depressed.”

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, Bihar govt move SC on Rhea Chakraborty plea; she says falsely implicated

The actor further stated that she doesn’t want “people to remember him as a depressed guy. I want people to remember him as a hero.” She shared that he was a talented actor and an inspiration to many. Ankita then questioned those who have been making claims about the deceased actor and asked them, “Do you even know Sushant?”

Ankita Lokhande concluded the interview by saying, “I don’t know what the situation was, but I can say that he was not a depressed guy. Not at all.”

Endorsing Ankita’s opinion, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti shared the video of her interview and wrote alongside “#SatyamevJayate #IndiaForSushant.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd