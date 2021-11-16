Ankita Lokhande says she would love to become a wife and build a family: ‘It’s the best thing…’

While there has been much speculation about Ankita Lokhande’s upcoming wedding with Vicky Jain, the couple haven’t made an official announcement yet. As per sources, Ankita and Vicky have planned a three-day-long wedding extravaganza starting December 12.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Ankita opened up about the idea of marriage. “I believe in marriage and the concept of love a lot. I get very excited about marriage, because it’s the best thing if two people are willing to live together and build a family.” While she didn’t divulge any details about her December wedding, she said, “I definitely want to get married and that will happen one day for sure. I’d love to become a wife and build a family.”

A friend close to the couple had earlier shared with indianexpress.com that while the dates are fixed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are yet to officially invite their friends. “As of now, only very close people have been informed about the wedding. Following a few rituals and puja ceremonies, the invitation cards will be sent out. Given both of them are from the city, the wedding celebration will happen in Mumbai itself,” added the friend.

Ankita, who had dated Sushant Singh Rajput for six years, had once said that she wasn’t sure if she would find love again because of all the heartbreak and disappointment. However, her perspective changed after she met Vicky. This year, she wrote an emotional note for Vicky and thanked him for being there for her through thick and thin.