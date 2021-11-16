scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

Ankita Lokhande says she would love to become a wife and build a family: ‘It’s the best thing…’

Actor Ankita Lokhande is expected to tie the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 16, 2021 5:42:09 pm
ankita lokhande vicky jainAnkita Lokhande is currently dating businessman Vicky Jain. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

While there has been much speculation about Ankita Lokhande’s upcoming wedding with Vicky Jain, the couple haven’t made an official announcement yet. As per sources, Ankita and Vicky have planned a three-day-long wedding extravaganza starting December 12.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Ankita opened up about the idea of marriage. “I believe in marriage and the concept of love a lot. I get very excited about marriage, because it’s the best thing if two people are willing to live together and build a family.” While she didn’t divulge any details about her December wedding, she said, “I definitely want to get married and that will happen one day for sure. I’d love to become a wife and build a family.”

Also Read |Ankita Lokhande responds to demand of Pavitra Rishta’s boycott, trolling: ‘Can’t go about telling people I am nice’

A friend close to the couple had earlier shared with indianexpress.com that while the dates are fixed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are yet to officially invite their friends. “As of now, only very close people have been informed about the wedding. Following a few rituals and puja ceremonies, the invitation cards will be sent out. Given both of them are from the city, the wedding celebration will happen in Mumbai itself,” added the friend.

Ankita, who had dated Sushant Singh Rajput for six years, had once said that she wasn’t sure if she would find love again because of all the heartbreak and disappointment. However, her perspective changed after she met Vicky. This year, she wrote an emotional note for Vicky and thanked him for being there for her through thick and thin.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nora Fatehi, Tamannaah Bhatia 9 celebrity photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nora Fatehi, Tamannaah Bhatia: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 16: Latest News

Advertisement