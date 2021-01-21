Ankita Lokhande pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Will always remember you’

Many Bollywood and television personalities remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. The actor, popular for his roles in films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and Dil Bechara among others passed away on June 14, 2020.

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant for over six years, shared a video of the late actor where he can be seen playing with his pet dog. Ankita wrote that she will always remember Sushant as a “happy, intelligent, romantic and adorable” man. “I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember you Like this ❤️happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable #HappyBirthdaySSR,” read the caption of the video shared by the Manikarnika actor.

I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember you Like this ❤️happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable ☺️#HappyBirthdaySSR pic.twitter.com/3xHpLNB20W — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) January 21, 2021

Keep smiling wherever u r 😁 pic.twitter.com/VmJKnPvfdn — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) January 21, 2021

Filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also shared a video which showed the various onscreen avatars of Sushant. “Happy birthday Sushant 🤗 miss you Bhai 🙏 #sushantday,” Chhabra wrote along with the video. Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sushant’s Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che shared a photo with him and mentioned how much he misses him, “Burdayboyyyy!!! Miss karta hoon yaar tujhe @itsSSR #ssrbirthday #SushantDay.”

Happy birthday Sushant 🤗 miss you bro 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KXdVRgeB65 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) January 21, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after playing the lead role of Manav in ZEE TV’s hit show Pavitra Rishta. The show’s head Ekta Kapoor got emotional on the actor’s birth anniversary as she shared his several shots from the show and wrote, “Sushi forever ! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!”

Sushi forever ! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day! pic.twitter.com/KTZzuy0IRc — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) January 21, 2021

Kriti Sanon, Sharib Hashmi, Rajkummar Rao, Karanvir Bohra and several others also shared emotional tributes for Sushant on social media.

Tu muskura jahan bhi hai tu muskura! pic.twitter.com/rC8L4EoVg0 — Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) January 21, 2021

My @bombaysunshine and @sushantsinghrajput birthday r just a day appart and @anky1912 n us decided to throw a birthday together some day, but now it will never happen.Wherever you are my bro, I’m sure you are spreading your infectious love and smile. Love you #omnamoshivaya🙏 pic.twitter.com/uE5tKIyuIP — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 21, 2021

Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish …

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/xqgq2PBi0Y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

This is how I’ll remember you.. Smiling like a child! 💖

Happy Birthday Sush❤️

I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are.. ❤️ 💫 pic.twitter.com/pCIn4taVIU — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 21, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddarth s Gupta (@siddharthhgupta)

On the occasion of her brother’s birth anniversary, Shweta Singh Kirti fulfiled his dream by announcing a scholarship worth USD 35,000 (Rs 25.5 lakh) for those who want to pursue Astrophysics at UC Berkeley. She also shared a few photos of the actor with his family.