Thursday, January 21, 2021
Ankita Lokhande pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Will always remember you’

Kriti Sanon, Sharib Hashmi, Rajkummar Rao, Karanvir Bohra and several others also shared emotional tributes for Sushant Singh Rajput on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 2:39:56 pm
sushant singh rajput birthdaySushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, 1986. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Many Bollywood and television personalities remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. The actor, popular for his roles in films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and Dil Bechara among others passed away on June 14, 2020.

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant for over six years, shared a video of the late actor where he can be seen playing with his pet dog. Ankita wrote that she will always remember Sushant as a “happy, intelligent, romantic and adorable” man. “I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember you Like this ❤️happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable #HappyBirthdaySSR,” read the caption of the video shared by the Manikarnika actor.

Filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also shared a video which showed the various onscreen avatars of Sushant. “Happy birthday Sushant 🤗 miss you Bhai 🙏 #sushantday,” Chhabra wrote along with the video. Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sushant’s Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che shared a photo with him and mentioned how much he misses him, “Burdayboyyyy!!! Miss karta hoon yaar tujhe @itsSSR #ssrbirthday #SushantDay.”

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after playing the lead role of Manav in ZEE TV’s hit show Pavitra Rishta. The show’s head Ekta Kapoor got emotional on the actor’s birth anniversary as she shared his several shots from the show and wrote, “Sushi forever ! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!”

Kriti Sanon, Sharib Hashmi, Rajkummar Rao, Karanvir Bohra and several others also shared emotional tributes for Sushant on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siddarth s Gupta (@siddharthhgupta)

On the occasion of her brother’s birth anniversary, Shweta Singh Kirti fulfiled his dream by announcing a scholarship worth USD 35,000 (Rs 25.5 lakh) for those who want to pursue Astrophysics at UC Berkeley. She also shared a few photos of the actor with his family.

