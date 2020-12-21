Ankita Lokhande lets her hair down at birthday party, watch video

Ankita Lokhande's friend Rashami Desai and boyfriend Vicky Jain were among those who attended her birthday party. (Photo: Screengrab/Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

Actor Ankita Lokhande on Sunday took to social media to post a video of her 36th birthday celebration. The event saw Ankita’s friend Rashami Desai and boyfriend Vicky Jain among others in attendance.

Ankita shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Happiness is letting go of what you assume your life is supposed to be like right now, and sincerely appreciating it for everything that it is. So, RELAX. You are enough. You have enough. You do enough. Breath deep.. let go, And just live right now in this moment.”

Ankita had also posted her cake-cutting video and clicks from her birthday party, on Instagram. Actors like Karishma Tanna, Karanvir Bohra, Kratika Dheer, Amruta Khanvilkar, Asha Negi, Jay Bhanushali and others dropped in their wishes for the Manikarnika actor.

On her birthday, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also wished Ankita Lokhande. Shweta tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the lady I adore who has always been there as a strong support. Much love to you my dear, hope you always stay happy and healthy. @anky1912 @HappyBirthdayAnkita.”

Replying to Shweta, Ankita wrote, “You have always stood by my side di! So as me.. you are a strength.. a navigator who directs me home.. love you eternally..” Ankita and Sushant were dating for several years in the past.

Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Baaghi 3 early this year.

