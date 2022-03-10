Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon hug as they bump into each other, see video

Kriti Sanon bumped into Ankita Lokhande as they were both in Film City. Upon seeing Kriti, Ankita exchanged greetings and the two shared a hug.

Ankita can be heard saying, “Hi Kriti” and then the two shared a hug. Ankita’s husband Vicky Jain was with her and he also exchanged pleasantries with Sanon. The Mimi actor, in turn, congratulated them on their wedding. The video of their meeting was captured by photographers, which was then circulated on social media.

A few fans called the encounter “awkward” in the comments section. “Kirti clearly didn’t want to talk to them but Ankita made the effort to speak to her,” wrote another fan. Some other comments also mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput’s name. “Kriti is beautiful,” wrote another fan.

Ankita Lokhande got married to her longtime beau Vicky Jain in December. The couple is presently featuring on Star Plus’ reality show Smart Jodi. “We dated each other for three years. In this time, we have understood each other very well. It has been a good phase irrespective of all ups and downs,” Ankita recently shared on the show. “I am very lucky to have him. I had my perception of love but he has taught me a different definition. He loves me like no one has ever loved me before,” she added.

Kriti Sanon is presently looking forward to the release of Bachchhan Paandey where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi among others. The film releases on March 18.