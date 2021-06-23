Ankita Lokhande forgets face mask as she visits producer’s office, fans say ‘be more responsible’

Actor Ankita Lokhande forgot her mask as she stepped out of her car and posed for paparazzi outside producer Kamal Jain’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday, to the surprise of many. A paparazzi photographer shared a video of the Pavitra Rishta actor getting out of her car without a mask at the producer’s office before she dived back in and put it on.

In the video, Ankita is surrounded by photographers when she realised her gaffe. She covered her face with her hands, and called for her mother to give her the mask.

Nevertheless, comments began to flood the video, chastising the actor for not wearing a mask. One wrote, “How few people are still not aware of wearing masks, that too in Maharashtra!!! Irresponsible to the core.” While another wrote, “Why is she without a mask?” Several others had the same question as well, considering India has just about emerged from the crippling second wave. Others asked her to be a ‘responsible citizen’.

Last year, there were reports that Ankita Lokhande, who began her career in the industry with Pavitra Rishta, approached Ekta Kapoor to make a Season 2 of Pavitra Rishta. The speculation seems to have grown stronger, though it is not certain whether the actors from the original show will return for the sequel. The sequel is supposed to be a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, who played her husband on the show.