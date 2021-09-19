Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar: ‘Abused as a child, lost ex-lover, judged for being with the person I love’

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram and shared a brief post on the traumas that she has battled in her life. She posted a Tiktok-like video of herself, where she is told that she is ‘wise beyond her years’, to which she responds, “It’s trauma baby,” and laughs.

Ankita shared the post with the caption, “Abused as a child, Grew up in hostels, Lived in foreign cities alone, Cheated by people I trusted most. Lost a brother, Lost ex lover, Lost my father. Being called names for the way I look and judged for being with the person I love. So if you see me being optimistic, just know that I am! Love yourself…”

Milind responded, “You’ve come a long way, baby!” She wrote back, “Thanks for being the best companion!” Anushka Dandekar sent her love on the post as well, “My Anki!” Her fans sent her wishes, calling her a superstar.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018, taking many by surprise. They weren’t spared much hate, owing to the wide age gap between them, as Ankita was 26 at the time and Milind was 52.

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Ankita Konwar had spoken about how she found love again with Milind, when she was still reeling from the loss of her ex-boyfriend. “I decided to move out of the country & started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend, suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking–it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai. I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel’s nightclub.”

They were attracted to each other at first sight, and they both kept ‘looking at each other’. Finally, her friends pushed her to go and dance with him and so she did. She took her time in falling in love, even though Milind convinced her that he was the man for her. “But I still couldn’t bring myself to get fully involved. Until one day, I told him that because of my past, with my boyfriend, there was a part of me that couldn’t let go. To which he said, ‘When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don’t be afraid, we’re in this together.’ That’s when I knew–this was the man for me!”

After dating for some time, they tied the knot in 2018.