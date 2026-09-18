Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora on her casting as Sita, trolling: ‘Everyone dances’

Anjali Arora, who rose to fame with her dance video on Kacha Badam, recently found herself in some controversy after she appeared in the teaser of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha as Sita. She drew the ire of netizens who objected to her casting in the role of the goddess. Anjali addressed the controversy at the trailer launch of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha on Thursday. She said that most actors in the film industry perform dance, so the criticism around her dance videos vis-a-vis her playing Sita did not make much sense.

She said, “People are trolling me that I used to dance, so how can I play the role of Mata Sita? Everyone dances. Which actor doesn’t dance? I love to dance; it is my hobby. I am not ashamed of it.” Anjali also expressed that since she is a public figure, she expected people to have an opinion. Talking about the criticism that she received, she said, “I didn’t feel sad about it because we are public figures, and we have given the public the right to judge us. So, it is their wish to judge us positively or negatively. Everyone has the authority to like it or not like it.”