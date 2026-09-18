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Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora on her casting as Sita, trolling: ‘Everyone dances’
Anjali Arora has defended her casting as Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. She said that most actors dance, so one can't be trolling her for her older dance videos.
Anjali Arora, who rose to fame with her dance video on Kacha Badam, recently found herself in some controversy after she appeared in the teaser of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha as Sita. She drew the ire of netizens who objected to her casting in the role of the goddess. Anjali addressed the controversy at the trailer launch of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha on Thursday. She said that most actors in the film industry perform dance, so the criticism around her dance videos vis-a-vis her playing Sita did not make much sense.
She said, “People are trolling me that I used to dance, so how can I play the role of Mata Sita? Everyone dances. Which actor doesn’t dance? I love to dance; it is my hobby. I am not ashamed of it.” Anjali also expressed that since she is a public figure, she expected people to have an opinion. Talking about the criticism that she received, she said, “I didn’t feel sad about it because we are public figures, and we have given the public the right to judge us. So, it is their wish to judge us positively or negatively. Everyone has the authority to like it or not like it.”
WATCH | Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha trailer
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Anjali requested the audience to distinguish between the real-life persona and the character she plays on screen. “I have played the role of Sita Maa, and now, after watching the trailer, did you feel that she is the same Anjali whom we see on social media? My only aim is that when the audience watches the movie, they keep my personal life and personality aside,” she said.
Anjali has previously appeared in the first season of Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp.
Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’s teaser drew a lot of criticism for Anjali Arora’s casting and the poor visual effects. The trailer, released on Thursday, expanded on the same, and so far the film’s visual effects seem subpar. Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film stars Dev Sharma in the role of Lord Ram and Rajneesh Duggal in the role of Ravana.
Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha releases before Ramayana
Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is releasing on September 25. But the bigger film being made on the same subject is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. As per producer Namit Malhotra, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 2,000 crore, and will be made in two parts. The film is set to release on Diwali. However, some have criticised the visual effects, and the casting of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi in that film as well.
The makers have released the trailer and the first song from the film so far, and have presented it as a massive international release.
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