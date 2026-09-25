Anjali Anand flaunts luxury bags, Farah Khan says, ‘I’ll have to sell 2 cars to buy this’

Actor Anjali Anand, who was recently seen in Dhamaal 4, earlier gained widespread recognition after starring in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. However, she has now revealed being out of work lately. In her latest vlog, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip visited Anjali’s house in Mumbai, where she lives with her mother.

Farah Khan asked Anjali about getting the opportunity to work in a Karan Johar film in her debut itself. “I was at the lowest point of my life in 2020. I even thought of quitting acting and moving abroad. I wasn’t getting anything. My money got exhausted during lockdown because I was living alone on rent at that time,” she replied.

Inside Anjali Anand’s house Inside Anjali Anand’s house

She further recalled, “I burnt my savings. I remember my friends had taken me to Goa, when I got a call from Shanoo (casting director, Shanoo Sharma). Whenever I used to meet her, she would tell me ‘When you lose weight, we will do something’. She told me that Karan Johar saw my picture and he liked it for a part. There were a lot of influencers as well, but he wanted to cast an actor.”

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Later in the vlog, Farah asked her mom’s reaction to her film Dhamaal 4, Anjali replied, “Achi hai, one time watch.” “And how did you like your daughter?” the actor asked. Her mother said, “Theek hai (she is fine).” After a heartwarming conversation, Anjali gave a brief tour of her house, which had many quirky elements, including, a flower-design wash basin, a diet coke mirror, a hanging projector, and a ‘private’ board over the bedroom’s door.

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The filmmaker-choreographer asked about hanging warm clothes during summer season. To which, Anjali responded, “I came from London, UK, yesterday only, that’s why.” When Farah asked what she was shooting for, she smiled and said, “I wasn’t shooting, I don’t have any work.”

“Its ok, there’s no work, but you have money to go there,” Farah motivated her.

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Anjali Anand’s Birkin bag Anjali Anand’s Birkin bag

Then, they moved on to showcase Anjali Anand‘s luxury bag collection. While pointing out at a black YSL tote bag, Farah Khan mentioned, “This was my dream bag, but it was very expensive to buy a YSL bag.”

“I have a best friend who notoriously gifts such things to us,” she shared, adding, “He gifted me a Gucci bag because I was going to meet Karan for Rocky Rani.”

Anjali’s bag collection also had an exclusive luxury Birkin tote bag, which she couldn’t open. They did the unboxing of the bag, when Farah told Dilip, “If we sell our two cars, then we can get this bag.” Farah instantly gave her a suggestion, “Sell this bag and buy a bigger house. You can do that.” She flaunted her almirah full of other luxury and local handbag collection. “I have a bag obsession. I get bags from everywhere.”

Anjali’s YSL bag Anjali’s YSL bag

Anjali Anand’s bedroom Anjali Anand’s bedroom

Later in the vlog, they cooked Korean chicken rice noodles in the kitchen together. When Farah praised Anjali for her height and looks, she replied, “But, no one is casting me. My beauty is going to waste.” “Give her work, our girl has just given a superhit film. You will get work after this episode,” Farah told her.

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Meanwhile, Dhamaal 4 was directed by Indra Kumar and released at the theaters on July 10. The comedy-adventure drama was declared a hit. The film also featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Anjali Anand.