Anjali Anand: ‘I was in Bell Bottom only so a terrorist could fall on top of me’
In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Anjali Anand spoke about plus-size actors often being reduced to comic relief in films. She also revealed how Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ended up putting her in a box.
Dhamaal 4 actor Anjali Anand has often found her height and body type limiting the kind of roles that come her way. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Anjali spoke about plus-size actors often being reduced to comic relief in films. She also revealed how Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ended up putting her in a box.
Anjali Anand on facing challenges with roles
After her stint on TV, Anjali Anand’s very first outing on the big screen was Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. Talking about that role, Anjali said, “I was in Bell Bottom only so that one terrorist could fall on top of me and get caught in the film.” Explaining how such mockery hurts at times, she added, “Such roles get offered to me because I am fat, and it hurts when people just try to make fun of it. They are not even seeing if I am a good actor or not. They just judge me on my body. According to them, I don’t fit the standards, but then, for them, even Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai are not good enough. Even Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have faced criticism. These are just people who want to have an opinion just because they can. Their belief won’t change your reality.”
In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Anjali’s character stood up for herself against body shaming. Talking about that role, Anjali said, “My character taking a stand for herself against body shaming in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. It was not something that had happened before. Earlier, a fat girl was just a fat girl in a film, who was only eating large portions of food. She was only there for comic relief, where someone was falling on her, or she was having a burger. Nobody had seen a fat person having a voice. When so much attention comes my way, I feel scared, because even the bad people will talk about me and troll me.”
“In real life, Anjali has never needed to take that stand; no one has the guts to come and tell me anything. Nobody sees my weight first. In my private life, people just praise me for the person I am. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani changed the industry’s approach, but that also put me in a box which I tried to change with Dabba Cartel and Raat Jawan Hai,” Anjali added.
Anjali Anand is currently being trolled and criticised for being part of Dhamaal 4, which features several fat-shaming jokes. Talking about the same, she said, “People often say that to me, that how can you do a film like this, when you are so vocal and stand against people making fun of somebody. But this is the society, people are still making fun of me after I have proven myself. People are still trolling me online. They are commenting, ‘Kis bhains ko le liye’, ‘Riteish ke kya din aa gaye the ki isko iss heroine ke saath kaam karna pad raha hai’, ‘Industry ke kya din aa gaye, heroine nahi bachi hai kya’, these are the comments. Until society changes, scripts won’t change.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More