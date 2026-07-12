Anjali Anand: ‘I was in Bell Bottom only so a terrorist could fall on top of me’

Dhamaal 4 actor Anjali Anand has often found her height and body type limiting the kind of roles that come her way. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Anjali spoke about plus-size actors often being reduced to comic relief in films. She also revealed how Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ended up putting her in a box.

Anjali Anand on facing challenges with roles

After her stint on TV, Anjali Anand’s very first outing on the big screen was Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. Talking about that role, Anjali said, “I was in Bell Bottom only so that one terrorist could fall on top of me and get caught in the film.” Explaining how such mockery hurts at times, she added, “Such roles get offered to me because I am fat, and it hurts when people just try to make fun of it. They are not even seeing if I am a good actor or not. They just judge me on my body. According to them, I don’t fit the standards, but then, for them, even Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai are not good enough. Even Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have faced criticism. These are just people who want to have an opinion just because they can. Their belief won’t change your reality.”