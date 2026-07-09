Anjali Anand defends fat-shaming jokes in Dhamaal 4: ‘Delusional to think I’ll be in Alpha’

It took almost a decade for actress Anjali Anand to bag the leading lady’s role in Dhamaal 4 opposite Riteish Deshmukh. The actress, who started her journey with OTT and TV, faced stigma regarding her height and weight. Nothing much changed for Anjali even after playing the author-backed role of Ranveer Singh’s sister in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. While she tries to be unaffected by stereotypes, the actress says she faced massive trolling for Dhamaal 4. Anjali also spoke about the fat-shaming jokes aimed at her in the film’s trailer, and said she was okay being a part of a story like this.

Anjali Anand on Dhamaal 4

Talking about being part of a franchise like Dhamaal, Anjali Anand said, “I still cannot believe that I have shot for Dhamaal 4. I love this genre, and I was waiting for an opportunity like this, a song to dance on. I want to do so much more.”

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She also shared how it was to work with Riteish Deshmukh. “Riteish has been around for 23 years. He is such a nice man, I love him and Genelia. They are a green forest. Riteish is such a nice man and so cool to work with; we had so much fun, such natural chemistry. Induji just makes everything better. I love Ajay Devgn also. Javed (Jaffrey) sir is amazing. Arshad (Warsi) is the funniest person ever. Ravi Kishanji and Sanjeeda (Shaikh) were a blast to work with. I am grateful to be a part of this. More makers have to see this film and believe that this girl can bring crowds to watch a film, and I hope Dhamaal does that,” Anjali said.

Anjali Anand on the fat-shaming jokes in Dhamaal

While this opportunity is a big one for Anjali, the film’s trailer once again shows the actress being mocked for her weight. Sharing how she reacted to this role and how she was okay with it, Anjali explained, “People often say that to me, that how can you do a film like this, when you are so vocal and stand against people making fun of somebody. But this is the society, people are still making fun of me after I have proven myself. People are still trolling me online. They are commenting, ‘kis bhains ko le liye’, ‘Riteish ke kya din aa gaye the ki isko iss heroine ke saath kaam karna pad raha hai’, ‘industry ke kya din aa gaye, heroine nahi bachi hai kya’, these are the comments. Until society changes, scripts won’t change.”

“If there is a fat girl part, I will play it because if I don’t do it, someone else will. I don’t want that to happen because I know the way to play this and not victimize the character. I didn’t victimize it in the film at all. She is a very strong girl. Her name is Paro. Once you see the film, you will know why she is there, what’s happening. Mazak udna tab bandh hoga, jab real life main bhi mazak udna bandh hoga (People will stop cracking such jokes in film when it happens in real life). Things will change when people come to their senses and stop mocking fat girls. Until that perception changes, cinema won’t change because cinema reflects reality. And I don’t like that hypocrisy, where people say, ‘oh, there are so many fat jokes’, I am so sure these people must have called someone fat moments before this,” Anjali added.

The actress, who was also seen in Dabba Cartel, added, “I will make sure that I am a part of the biggest films so that I become big enough for people to write different roles for me, and I break the barrier of stories making fat jokes. But there is a long way to go for that. It’s a vicious circle; if I don’t get a film, people will not know I exist. And these are the kind of films I am getting, because this is my reality. I will be delusional to think I should be cast in Alpha. I don’t look like an Alpha, I will get films based on how I look, and this will continue until people’s thinking changes, and directors think beyond. Why will they cast me in a film that people will not come to see?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Anjali Anand✨ (@anjalidineshanand)

“I have never been delusional about the fact that who I am or what I look like. I know if I am getting a part like this, which is making fun of me, it takes a lot of balls, and I have balls of steel. So bring it on, my work will speak for itself. Also, watch the film once, and if you tell me I did a bad job, I will accept it, but don’t judge my decision. Who is anyone to tell me that my decision is wrong? I have to run my house, do things, so if there is a fat girl part, I will be the best fat girl India or the world has ever seen,” Anjali said.

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About Anjali Anand

Actress Anjali Anand is the daughter of actor Dinesh Anand, and her mother, Purnima Anand, has been a junior artist and professional dancer who played body double for Zeenat Aman in 70s and 80s. Anjali joined the industry in 2017. She made her debut with the web-show Untag, and the same here she starred in the Star Plus show Dhai Kilo Prem. Her second show in 2018, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, became a huge success. While Anjali’s first film was Bell Bottom, it was her role in Rocy Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023 that became a breakthrough.

In 2024, Anjali was also seen in the show Raat Jawana Hai, which received lots of praise. In 2025, Anjali Anand worked on Bun Tikki and Dabba Cartel. With Dhamaal 4 being her latest project, Anjali is still reading a few scripts.