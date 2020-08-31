Anjaam Pathiraa to get a Hindi remake

Malayalam film Anjaam Pathiraa, which released earlier this year, was lauded by critics and audience.

Malayalam crime-thriller Anjaam Pathiraa is all set to get a Hindi remake. The remake of the Midhum Manuel Thomas directorial will be produced by Reliance Entertainment, Ashiq Usman Productions and AP International.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar said in a statement, “Anjaam Pathiraa is one of those slick thrillers that keep you on the edge of the seat! We are happy to remake the cult film for audiences across the country and the globe!”

Calling Anjaam Pathiraa a “riveting psycho murder thriller,” Ashiq Usman of Ashiq Usman Productions said, “I am proud to say it was the biggest blockbuster of the year. And I am happy to be associated with Reliance Entertainment and AP international for the remake of the film.”

“We are happy to showcase this gem from the Malayalam film industry to the world audience,” said Sanjay Wadhwa, AP International.

Anjaam Pathiraa revolves around a serial killer who is on a rampage, killing police officers mercilessly. The film, which released earlier this year, was a box-office success.

Celebrating the success, Kunchako Boban had shared a video on Facebook with a caption that read, “Don’t have words to express my thanks and love .. For the super reception for ANJAAM PAATHIRA… The story and character was always close to my heart and thanks a ton for proving it right and making it BIG.”

Anjaam Pathiraa was also lauded by critics for its engaging storyline and performances by Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Jinu Joseph and Sreenath Bhasi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd