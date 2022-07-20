scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Anirudh Ravichander on composing music for Jawan: ‘I grew up watching Shah Rukh sir’s films…’

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Director Atlee's brother Anirudh Ravichander is composing its music, which also marks the latter's Bollywood debut.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 6:17:21 pm
Anirudh Ravichander jawan shah rukhJawan marks Anirudh Ravichander's first Bollywood project. (Photo: Instagram/Anirudh)

Composer-singer Anirudh Ravichander is excited about entering Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the movie also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

Taking about entering Bollywood with Jawan, Anirudh told reporters, “I never had any specific dream about going to Bollywood. I grew up watching Shah Rukh sir’s films and I am a big fan. My brother Atlee is directing the film and he is taking us all there. So, it’s going to be a great experience for all of us. I met Shah Rukh sir. With Jawan, I think I can expand my musical audience.”

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan confirms Nayanthara as his co-star in Jawan, says ‘Atlee and I have good chemistry’

Anirudh Ravichander also spoke about the blurring of language barrier post pandemic. He said, “After the pandemic and the OTT boom, it’s not a question of whether it is a Tamil or Hindi film. If a song becomes a hit, it goes viral on reels and all platforms. Language barriers are being broken. My first song, Kolaveri, did that.”

The teaser of Jawan released last month. It showed Shah Rukh Khan’s face in bandages.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Also read |Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years in Bollywood with a selfie, says the best way to mark the milestone is ‘to work round the clock’

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh earlier said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come.”

Jawan is also set to release in 2023.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, lower age limit for UPSC aspirants, says govt

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, lower age limit for UPSC aspirants, says govt

Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can't ignore Kirodi Lal

Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can't ignore Kirodi Lal

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC

Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC

What Rs 80 to a dollar means
Explained

What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Redmi K50i review

The K series is back, but does it stand out?

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
ICYMI

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more
Five Things

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill and her upcoming films
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement