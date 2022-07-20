Anirudh Ravichander on composing music for Jawan: ‘I grew up watching Shah Rukh sir’s films…’

Composer-singer Anirudh Ravichander is excited about entering Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the movie also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

Taking about entering Bollywood with Jawan, Anirudh told reporters, “I never had any specific dream about going to Bollywood. I grew up watching Shah Rukh sir’s films and I am a big fan. My brother Atlee is directing the film and he is taking us all there. So, it’s going to be a great experience for all of us. I met Shah Rukh sir. With Jawan, I think I can expand my musical audience.”

Anirudh Ravichander also spoke about the blurring of language barrier post pandemic. He said, “After the pandemic and the OTT boom, it’s not a question of whether it is a Tamil or Hindi film. If a song becomes a hit, it goes viral on reels and all platforms. Language barriers are being broken. My first song, Kolaveri, did that.”

The teaser of Jawan released last month. It showed Shah Rukh Khan’s face in bandages.

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh earlier said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come.”

Jawan is also set to release in 2023.